I Drank Fresh Juice Every Day for 30 Days and Here’s What Happened to My Belly Bloat

Fresh citrus juice daily helped improve gut health and alleviate belly bloat.

This is the year I decided to make my health a top priority. I realize that life tends to have a mind of its own, and if you don’t make space for certain lifestyle habits, they’re simply not going to happen. The beginning of this year, I revved up my workout routine, began eating healthier, and made certain investments in my well-being. One of my favorite new habits? Making freshly squeezed juice as a morning treat. Not only does it taste delicious, but it also helped to improve my overall gut health, which was a main goal of mine.

I’ve always enjoyed having fresh fruit for snack. I genuinely love the sweet taste and simply feel better after eating fruit over salty chips or a processed candy bar. Citrus fruits, in particular, offer a gentle acidity that can help support digestion.

According to Dr. Kezia Joy, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) and Medical Advisor at Welzo, “Citrus fruits can aid in stimulating the flow of digestive enzymes by increasing the amount of digestive juice produced. As a result, many people experience an improved ability to digest food as well as reduced bloating immediately after eating. Additionally, citrus fruits can assist with meeting your daily needs of hydration.”

Hence, while citrus fruits aren’t a magical solution for bloating on their own, they’re a beneficial addition to your diet to boost your overall health and well-being.

It’s easy to reach for a bottle of “freshly squeezed” orange juice at the grocery store and call it a day. But making juice at home is much simpler than you may think. Plus, it’s fresher and contains fiber, which can help alleviate bloating. Preparing homemade juice also gives you complete control over what goes into the drink—and eliminates digestive issues that often come with preservatives and added sugars.

“Store-bought juice can be convenient; however, when buying store-bought juice, there can be a variety in the quality,” Dr. Joy says. “Many types of store-bought juice can contain additional products that could cause problems for certain individuals, as far as digestion. Selecting the least processed option available will help ensure continued digestive comfort.”

Juicing Was a Seamless—and Fun—Habit To Add to My Mornings

So, I whipped out my handy SMEG Retro-Style Citrus Juicer, grabbed a bag of blood oranges, and got started.

I was skeptical of home juicing at first, because I don’t have the time or the patience for complicated appliances. You know—the ones you use once and never break them out again because there are too many steps involved in using and cleaning them.

My mornings—and days in general—are usually super busy, and I’m not one to add extra steps to my routine that will interfere with my work. But my pastel blue SMEG Juicer had me at the “Good morning, it’s time to juice!” vibe. I was pleasantly surprised by how seamless the process was. Wellness should always be prioritized, and this small habit took just a few extra minutes out of my morning—and it was well-worth it. My SMEG Juicer also comes with a stainless steel dishwasher-safe reamer and strainer, making the cleaning process especially simple.

Plus, I’m not going to lie: I’m a counter snob. You’ll never find anything in my kitchen that’s anything but aesthetically pleasing and conversation-worthy! So, the retro juicer was the perfect addition to my brand-new white kitchen.

The Importance of Starting Each Day With Healthy Habits

There’s something to be said about returning home from my morning walk and “squeezing” fresh juice. It’s a great mental health booster, and I’m a firm believer that starting each morning with healthy habits sets you up for success the rest of the day. In fact, experts agree.

“Morning habits certainly impact digestive function and bloating later in the day. Some morning habits that can help reduce bloating through the day include exercise, a healthy breakfast, morning sunlight, and mindfulness,” says Avery Zenker, MAN, RD, at MyCrohnsandColitisTeam.

It Helped With My Belly Bloat

Many mornings I wake up feeling bloated. I found that going for a brisk walk, soaking up some sunshine, and then coming back to prepare and sip freshly squeezed citrus juice—sometimes made from blood oranges, and other times grapefruit—helped alleviate the dreaded bloat and the discomfort that comes with it. I did this for 30 days and am so glad I did.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“The acid in citrus fruits, primarily citric acid, can help stimulate stomach acid production. Stomach acid helps break down food components before they move into the intestines. Citrus fruits can also contribute to digestive health due to their fiber, vitamin C, potassium, and polyphenol content,” Zenker tells us. “Research has found that drinking orange juice daily is linked to lower inflammatory biomarkers, like CRP (4). The anti-inflammatory benefits of orange juice is attributed to its vitamin, mineral, and polyphenol content.”

Remember that drinking citrus juice alone won’t be a magical solution but rather a beneficial addition to a well-rounded routine. Thirty days of home juicing has proven to be a keeper in my regular routine. My stomach feels better and I feel totally refreshed to start each day with this new regimen.

What to Know About Belly Bloating

Keep in mind that belly bloat is usually activated by the normal routines we follow every day, like consuming an excessive amount of foods that produce gas or swallowing too much air while eating.

“Not all bloating means something is wrong. In healthy individuals, it’s often a sign that digestion and motility need better support and not necessarily something deeper,” says Katrina Cox, a Registered Dietitian of 15 years and the owner and Registered Dietitian of Katrina Cox Nutrition LLC, who specialized in gut health—specifically IBS and SIBO. “Common reasons for bloating can be consuming too much air (high intense exercise, carbonated beverages, straws), eating a big meal (the bigger the meal the harder it is to digest), food intolerances (specifically carbohydrates)—can ferment in the gut leading to more water being pulled into the gut and fermented into trapped gas. Lastly is constipation. The more backed up you are the more likely you are to bloat.”

If you’re considering adding homemade citrus juice to your routine, take it from me and go for it! Experts agree that the best time to sip citrus juice is when you’re most comfortable doing so, but I usually prefer mine in the morning to support that all-day-success mindset.