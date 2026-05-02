The #1 Most Surprising Side Effect of Drinking Coffee on an Empty Stomach

Secret side effects of drinking coffee on an empty stomach, according to experts.

According to the most recent National Coffee Data Trends (NCDT) report released by the National Coffee Association (NCA), 66 percent of American adults drink coffee each day. For many of them, a cup of Joe is the first thing they reach for in the morning, prior to eating any food. Is this even healthy? “Coffee is usually equated with caffeine, but it’s actually made of a variety of chemicals, and its benefits depend on a few things!” Brunilda Nazario, MD, is the Chief Physician Editor, Medical Affairs, at WebMD, tells Eat This, Not That! Here is everything you need to know, including the secret side effects of drinking coffee on an empty stomach.

The Ingredients and Chemicals in Coffee Vary

What’s in your coffee depends on where the beans originate, and also how you brew them. “But the most active ingredient is what gives us that much-needed morning boost! That’s caffeine,” says Dr. Nazario. “It stimulates the brain. It’s the perfect way to wake up and get energized for the day ahead, and what’s studied most. Caffeine also affects other organs.”

There Are Health Benefits

Dr. Nazario explains that drinking coffee daily may improve your health. “A few studies have suggested that enjoying coffee might lower the risk of certain conditions like diabetes, heart disease, Parkinson’s disease, and possibly fatty liver disease when compared to those who don’t drink coffee,’ she says.

However, There Can Be Negative Side Effects

“However, if you enjoy a delicious cup of unfiltered stuff, like Turkish or French press, it’s good to know that these brews have compounds that can raise bad cholesterol levels. Moderation can help keep things balanced,” says Dr. Nazario. “Since we still have more to learn about the connection between drinking coffee and these health benefits, it’s a bit too soon to start recommending coffee as a way to improve your health.”

Here Is What Happens If You Drink Coffee on an Empty Stomach

What happens if you drink it on an empty stomach? “When it comes to caffeine, it really depends on how much you’re having. Typically, enjoying less than 1-2 cups a day is perfectly fine and shouldn’t cause any issues. But caffeine is quickly and completely absorbed by your stomach, and if you drink it on an empty stomach, you might feel its effects more intensely,” explains Dr. Nazario. “Some people might experience side effects like a fast heart rate, jitters, headaches, stomach discomfort, or nausea.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Listen to Your Body

The bottom line? “Enjoy your coffee, but listen to your body!” she says. There are also some great alternatives to coffee, “that have less caffeine but can still give you that energy boost you’re looking for,” she says. “Consider trying black tea, green tea, yerba mate, or matcha. Each one offers its own unique flavors and benefits.”