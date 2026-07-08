5 Seafood Chains With the Best Shrimp Scampi, According to Diners

Diners reveal the best restaurant chains for classic shrimp scampi.

Shrimp scampi has been a solid restaurant classic for decades, thanks to its simple (yet delish) combination of shrimp, garlic, butter, pasta, bright citrus and wine. While many people associate the dish with local neighborhood Italian joints, several national chains have earned positive feedback for their own take on the dish.

STK Steakhouse

Well-known for premium steaks, STK also serves a shrimp scampi that has become a favorite among seafood lovers. The dish pairs carefully cooked shrimp with linguine in a garlic butter sauce that is rich and tasty, without overpowering the pasta. Diners mention that it’s a strong seafood contender at a restaurant where steak usually gets most of the attention.

The Cheesecake Factory

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The Cheesecake Factory is known for its enormous menu, but the Shrimp Scampi fans advise you look no further, as it’s one of the restaurant’s hidden gems. Guests often praise the generous amount of shrimp and the well-balanced flavors that keep the dish from feeling too heavy.

Bonefish Grill

As a seafood-focused restaurant, Bonefish Grill has built a reputation for preparing shrimp carefully, and its scampi is no exception. The dish combines shrimp with pasta in a buttery garlic sauce, brightened up with a bit of citrus and fresh herbs. Fans say the shrimp dishes are consistently cooked properly, and that they like the lighter seasoning compared to a rich sauce.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster’s Garlic Shrimp Scampi may appear as a side on the menu, but plenty of customers say it deserves just as much attention as the chain’s larger seafood platters (and those addicting biscuits). The shrimp are coated in a buttery garlic sauce that’s simple, comforting, and decadent.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden offers a version of shrimp scampi that stands apart from heavier, ultra buttery dishes. Along with shrimp and pasta, the dish incorporates fresh vegetables that add color and texture to the entree. The lighter approach has earned feedback from customers looking for a seafood entrée with plenty of flavor, without being overly filling.