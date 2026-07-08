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5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best T-Bone Steaks, According to Diners

Evidence-Based
Diners agree these restaurant chains serve the most impressive T-bone steaks.
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By
July 8, 2026

There’s something satisfying about ordering a T-bone steak. Why pick one when you can basically have two cuts? Combining a tender filet on one side of the bone with a flavorful New York strip on the other, it’s the best of both worlds for steak lovers. While independent steakhouses often get the spotlight, and for good reason, there still are several chains that have earned loyal followings for serving impressive T-bones.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse’s Fire-Grilled T-Bone includes two premium cuts in a single steak: a tender filet on one side of the bone and a flavorful New York strip on the other. The 18-ounce steak is cooked over an open flame to develop a smoky, charred crust while keeping the interior juicy, and diners rave about the quality.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House/Facebook

Saltgrass Steak House has built its reputation around campfire-style cooking, and its massive 17-ounce Texas T-Bone is no exception. The steak is generously seasoned with the chain’s famous blend before being chargrilled, creating a flavorful crust while locking in that juicy center. Diners frequently sing their praises when it comes to both meat quality and preparation.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus

Black Angus Steakhouse starts with 21 day aged (minimum) beef before the T-bone steaks are cut by hand in house to make sure that they stay consistent with the marbling. Guests regularly compliment both the seasoning and texture.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse

Since writing for Eat This, Not That! I’ve become a Texas Roadhouse super fan (among many others) thanks to their quality and pricing, and their juicy Porterhouse T-Bone is hard to beat. It’s a whopping 23 ounces and comes with two sides. Diners (me included) truly can’t say enough good things about their pricing and the quality.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris

Ruth’s Chris has a massive 24 oz cut of USDA Prime beef that guests love to sink their teeth into. Each steak is broiled at a high heat before served on a hot, sizzling plate to keep its temperature. It’s a favorite among guests looking for a premium steakhouse experience and a classic cut.

Jess Kelly
Jess Kelly is an accomplished freelance writer and journalist with nearly a decade of experience contributing to renowned media outlets, including The Huffington Post, Cosmopolitan, AAA, Elite Traveler, Eater, Food52, Insider, Wine Enthusiast, Kitchn, AAA World Magazine, Thrillist, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Hemispheres, and TravelPulse. Read more about Jess
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