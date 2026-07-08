5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Pot Roast Dinners, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend the best chain restaurants for hearty pot roast dinners.

Pot roast is one of those comfort meals that hits the spot every time. Slow-cooked beef, savory gravy, and hearty sides make it a longtime favorite among diners seeking a satisfying, homestyle meal. To find out which chains serve some of the best versions, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to share the pot roast dinners she recommends ordering. Here are the top five.

Cracker Barrel

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Cracker Barrel has built its reputation on Southern-inspired comfort food, and its pot roast remains one of the menu’s longtime staples.

“Cracker Barrel’s pot roast is slow-cooked until tender and served with carrots, onions, and rich gravy,” Buchanan says. “It has the classic flavors people expect from a traditional pot roast dinner.”

Bob Evans

Best known for its homestyle breakfasts, Bob Evans also serves classic dinner favorites that have earned a loyal following. “Bob Evans takes the job of delivering a mouthwatering dish seriously,” says Buchanan. “The pot roast is slow-cooked for nine hours and paired with carrots, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes and homestyle beef gravy.” She adds, “The gravy adds plenty of flavor without overpowering the meat.”

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner’s menu is filled with hearty, homestyle favorites, making it a popular stop for diners looking for classic comfort food. According to Buchanan, the chain’s pot roast is among the best. “Black Bear Diner serves a hearty pot roast with generous portions of beef and vegetables,” she says. “The meat is cooked until it pulls apart easily with a fork.”

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

When the entire family is craving a savory pot roast dish, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery delivers. The chain has a pot roast meal that serves four, and Buchanan says it’s a must-try. “I love Perkins’ pot roast for its fork-tender, slow-cooked beef, rich brown gravy, and classic sides like mashed potatoes and vegetables that give it a homemade feel,” she says. The hearty portions are straightforward, and the recipe sticks to the basics without trying to reinvent the dish.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral’s expansive buffet features everything from carved meats to comfort-food classics, giving diners plenty of options in one visit. The chain regularly features pot roast on its buffet, and Buchanan raves about it. “The slow-cooked beef and rich gravy make it one of the more popular comfort-food options,” she says. “What’s nice about the buffet is being able to pair the pot roast with a wide variety of sides and return for additional servings, offering both value and variety in one meal.”