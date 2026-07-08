5 Seafood Chains With the Best Blackened Fish, According to Diners

Diners say these restaurant chains serve the best spice-rubbed fish.

Blackening is one of the best ways to give a mild piece of fish a serious flavor punch. A good version should have a deeply seasoned crust with plenty of spice while keeping the fish inside tender and flaky. From Cajun-style catfish to blackened fish tacos, seafood chains across the US put their own spin on the technique.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill has a few options for diners who prefer their seafood with a little extra kick, including the Blackened Baja Fish Tacos. The seasoned fish is packed into tortillas with fresh toppings and a creamy cilantro-lime sauce, combining a mix of smoky, spicy, tangy, and cooling flavors in each bite.

Eat My Catfish

The Blackened Catfish Dinner at Eat My Catfish consists of three pieces of grilled catfish with a heavily seasoned exterior. Diners are big fans of this dish, especially that it comes with two complementary sides, like the cajun rice and corn on the cob for a southern style meal.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It only makes sense that a Cajun-inspired chain would know its way around blackened seafood, and Razzoo’s gives diners several ways to feed their craving. The Blackened Flounder is a favorite among diners, with many specifically praising the chain’s blackened dishes.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is known for offering a wide range of seafood, and fans of blackened fish have options here, too. Depending on the menu and location, diners can find Cajun-blackened fish selections, offering a flavorful alternative. It’s a favorite among regulars who want something with a little more heat.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is a go-to for diners craving generous portions and bold flavors, and its blackened fish dishes fit right in. The chain has become especially well known among regulars for its seasoned catfish preparations, which pair flaky fish with rich sauces and plenty of sides. Diners frequently praise the seasoning and generous portions.