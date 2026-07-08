These restaurant chains serve flaky, comforting chicken pot pies diners rave about.

One of the ultimate comfort foods is chicken pot pie. A savory, slow-cooked stew of chicken, veggies, and gravy, baked inside a pie crust and served hot and bubbly, the old-fashioned meal never goes out of style. Unfortunately, you can’t get chicken pot pie everywhere. However, there are a handful of chains serving delicious versions. Where should you order the meal? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chicken pot pie, according to diners.

Marie Callender’s

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The Original Pot Pie at Marie Callender’s is served in a legendary flaky crust that is baked until golden. “Our legendary pot pie is baked fresh throughout the day. Sometimes we sell out!” the chain says. A popular version is the Heartland Chicken Pot Pie, packed with tender white-meat chicken, carrots, celery, and peas in a made-from-scratch gravy and a golden, flaky crust. It is so beloved that the chain also offers it in a frozen version, sold at your local grocery store.

Redstone

Redstone is a surprising place to enjoy a gourmet version of chicken pot pie. “My wife ordered the chicken pot pie. Love the garnish of rosemary sticking out from the middle of it. I had to try hers. Excellent! The crust was truly flaky and delicious. The whole thing was super tasty,” a Yelper says.

KFC

Not every KFC has chicken pot pie on the menu, but if you find it, order it. The classic recipe puff pastry comes in an individual serving, and it is top-notch. “I hardly ever eat food from a fast food establishment. One of my exceptions is the chicken pot pie from KFC,” a Facebooker says. “KFC has good pot pies believe it or not,” another added. “Kentucky fried chicken has some excellent pot pies and they are really big,” a Facebooker adds.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans’ chicken pot pie is an oven-baked country classic. “We were cold and tired after a long drive up north. This Bob Evans Restaurant is located adjacent to our hotel so we decided to try it. We both ordered the Chicken Pot Pie and it was delicious. We would recommend trying it,” a TripAdvisor reviewer declared. “Bob Evans has a really good one,” a Facebooker agrees.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen takes every element of the chicken pot pie seriously. “Our pot pies are filled to the brim with roasted chicken, diced onions, peas and carrots,” the chain says. “We assemble each pot pie by hand – laying the crust on top then pinching it to perfection,” it continues. “Then our pot pies are baked until they’re a crispy golden-brown.” Diners confirm they are delicious. “Always fresh and hot and delicious,” a Facebooker says. ” I ordered the Chicken Pot Pie, which was freaking AMAZING!!!! I am a pot pie snob and this was recommended to us to try. It does NOT disappoint. The crust was light and flaky the innards were scrumptious,” adds a Yelper. Another says that it has a “flaky crust housing a tasty medley of cream, vegetables and chunks of chicken, and big enough to not be overly filling.”