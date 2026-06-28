5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Hamburger Steaks, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend chain restaurants serving flavorful hamburger steaks.

A great hamburger steak is all about simplicity done well. Made with seasoned ground beef and typically served with rich gravy, onions, and hearty sides, this comfort-food classic has remained a diner and family-restaurant favorite for generations. While it may not get as much attention as burgers or steaks, some chain restaurants have perfected the dish with quality ingredients and careful preparation. “The best versions start with well-seasoned ground beef that’s cooked to stay juicy and tender, then paired with rich gravies, sautéed onions, mushrooms, or melted cheese that add layers of comforting flavor,” explains Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. To find the best versions, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Dennis to share the chain restaurants that serve standout hamburger steaks. Here are the top five.

LongHorn Steakhouse – Chop Steak

For a steakhouse-style take on the classic hamburger steak, LongHorn Steakhouse’s Chop Steak delivers smoky flavor and hearty toppings. According to Chef Dennis, “LongHorn’s Chop Steak stands out because it’s made from seasoned ground beef that’s grilled over an open flame, giving it a smoky charbroiled flavor you don’t often find in hamburger steaks.” He explains, “Topped with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, and a savory garlic herb sauce, it delivers the kind of steakhouse flavor that makes it feel much more upscale than a traditional diner-style hamburger steak.”

Texas Roadhouse – Road Kill

Texas Roadhouse puts its own spin on hamburger steak with the aptly named Road Kill, a hearty dish packed with savory toppings. “Don’t let the unusual name fool you–Texas Roadhouse’s Road Kill features a hand-chopped steak smothered with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and melted Jack cheese,” says Chef Dennis. “The combination of juicy beef, creamy cheese, and savory vegetables creates a rich and satisfying dish that pairs perfectly with the chain’s legendary sides and fresh-baked rolls.”

Outback Steakhouse – Canberra Chopped Steak

Outback Steakhouse elevates the classic hamburger steak with generous seasoning and steakhouse-inspired flavors. “Outback’s Canberra Chopped Steak offers a hearty portion of seasoned chopped beef topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and a flavorful house-made sauce,” says Chef Dennis. “The generous seasoning and steakhouse-style preparation help elevate this comfort food classic into a dish that feels both familiar and indulgent.”

Cracker Barrel – Hamburger Steak

For a traditional homestyle version, Cracker Barrel’s Hamburger Steak delivers the kind of comfort food many diners grew up with. “Cracker Barrel stays true to its country-cooking roots with a hamburger steak that’s all about comfort,” says Chef Dennis. “The beef patty is cooked to order and covered with rich brown gravy and grilled onions, creating the kind of homestyle meal that tastes as if it came straight from Grandma’s kitchen.” He adds, “Served alongside classic Southern sides, it’s comfort food at its finest.”

Shoney’s – Half O’ Pound Hamburger Steak

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Shoney’s keeps things simple with a generously sized hamburger steak that’s focused on classic diner flavor and value. “Shoney’s has been serving diner favorites for decades, and their Half O’ Pound Hamburger Steak remains a customer favorite,” says Chef Dennis. “The generous portion of seasoned beef is grilled to order and served with savory toppings that highlight the natural flavor of the meat. It’s a simple but satisfying option that delivers plenty of value and old-fashioned comfort.”