4 Midwest Supper Clubs Fans Say Are Worth the Drive

These iconic supper clubs are worth the drive.

Fresh baked bread on a cutting board, fish fry Fridays, Prime rib Saturdays…These are all things associated with Midwest supper clubs, privately owned, fine-dining restaurants where regulars returned week after week. “Black vinyl tufted booths, and the red glass candle on the table. Smelled like stale cigarette smoke and beer,” one Redditor reminisces. “My sister and I reminisced about all the ‘shirley temple’ drinks we had there — because it was FANCY and a special occasion!! <3 : ) SUCH good memories!! Wood paneling on the internal walls AND on the exterior — classic 70s-80s,” another added. You can still enjoy a supper club meal in the Midwest. Here are 4 Midwest supper clubs fans say are worth the drives.

Ishnala Supper Club

Ishnala Supper Club, dubbed a tourist trap by some, is an iconic lakeside supper club in the Wisconsin Dells. The log-cabin eatery on Mirror Lake serves American supper-club fare and specialty cocktails that people wait in line for. “Worth the price! One of a kind place! It is called Ishnala and is just outside the Dells! Hike mirror lake park too!” a Redditor says.

Toby’s Supper Club

Toby’s Supper Club serves famous prime rib dinners in Madison, Wisconsin. “Our meal was fabulous. Neither of us had indulged in steak in a very long time, and it hit the spot, to put it mildly. While we were finishing our meal, the cook/owner came over to our table and chatted with us for a little while. We left feeling warm and fuzzy and very very full. Next time we take a getaway to Madison, we will eat at Toby’s. You should too!!” a TripAdvisor reviewer said. “This is truly a Wisconsin Supper Club with Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashions. We had the Blackened Trout special. The fish was flaky and moist. The fish topping enhanced the fish flavor,” adds another.

Del-Bar

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The Del-Bar, located in the Wisconsin Dells, is known for prime steaks, fresh seafood, classic cocktails, and exceptional dining since 1943.”I’ll go to Del-Bar any day over Ishnala,” a Redditor says.”10000000%. We live here and go to the del bar monthly, Ish on the other hand…. Maybe once every few years for appetizers and a drink. The actual meal is not worth the $250+ for the group. I don’t care about the view when you can literally just go to MLSP and see it without dropping a pretty penny,” adds another. “Every supper club I go to now has to be compared to the golden standard that is Del-Bar,” a third says.

HobNob Supper Club

Diners love this classic supper club on Lake Michigan in Racine, Wisconsin, offering steaks, seafood and a long wine list since 1954.”If you have the ability (time and transit) it’s so worth the drive to the Hob Nob in Racine- especially if you have your brandy old fashioneds on the patio overlooking the lake,” a Redditor suggests.