5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Orange Chicken, According to Diners

Diners weigh in on their favorite chains for this sweet and savory staple.

Orange Chicken is one of the most popular Chinese-American dishes on menus, with many different spots offering some variations of this staple meal. The dish itself is simple yet packed with flavor: Tender pieces of chicken battered and fried with vegetables, served in a sweet sauce that might have a touch of heat depending on the restaurant. If you’re in the mood for excellent, flavorful Chinese food, the following spots have you covered: Here are five chains with the best Orange Chicken, according to diners.

Panda Express

Panda Express offers guests both the iconic Original Orange Chicken and the new Hot Orange Chicken. “It’s delicious and very good spice level. Not overpowering by any means but better than the last release imo,” one diner said. “Had some from a fresh batch last night, it tasted great! Tons of chilis giving it a good kick but not overpowering,” another commented.

Panda Inn

Panda Inn has a fan-favorite Orange Chicken diners love. “For our entrees, we got the Orange Chicken and the Chow Fun, and both were absolutely incredible. You can taste the quality and care that goes into each dish – everything was cooked to perfection,” one diner raved.

P.F. Chang’s

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The Orange Chicken at P.F. Chang’s is made with lightly battered and fried chicken pieces tossed in a sweet citrus chili sauce and garnished with fresh orange slices. “Really good orange chicken. My meal was very delicious. I loved the ambiance; it is a nice place,” one fan shared.

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen’s Orange Chicken is made with crispy chicken tossed in a signature Sriracha-orange sauce with fresh orange slices. “We were craving Orange Chicken again. This time it was perfect, the breading was light and the ratio of the orange flavor with the sweet sauce was perfect,” one diner shared.

Chin Chin

The Orange Chicken at Chin Chin is made with crispy chicken breast, onions, and red and green bell peppers in a tangy orange sauce. “We came in craving classic orange chicken and were genuinely surprised by how good everything was. The Orange Chicken, incredible. Crispy, balanced, and not overly sweet,” one diner said.