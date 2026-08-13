6 Best Pancake Houses in America, According to Chefs

Chefs share six pancake houses known for classic stacks and creative flavors.

A great pancake can be deceptively simple: crisp around the edges, fluffy in the middle and flavorful enough to enjoy with little more than butter and syrup. But the best pancake houses know how to turn that basic breakfast staple into something memorable. To find the best places for a stack, Eat This, Not That! turned to Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, who shares which pancake houses stand out. From longtime breakfast institutions to national chains with creative takes on the classic, these are six pancake houses worth visiting when you’re craving a satisfying stack.

The Original Pancake House

For a classic pancake-house experience, Buchanan points to The Original Pancake House. The longtime breakfast chain puts pancakes at the center of its menu, with traditional favorites alongside distinctive specialties. “The Original Pancake House is one of the best choices for traditional pancakes because breakfast is the entire focus,” she says. “Along with classic buttermilk pancakes, specialties like the Dutch Baby and Apple Pancake make it feel like a true pancake house rather than a general diner.”

IHOP

When options matter, IHOP is hard to beat. The national chain offers a wide range of pancakes, from straightforward buttermilk stacks to decadent flavors inspired by desserts and other sweet treats. According to Buchanan, “IHOP offers more pancake variety than almost any other national chain.” She says, “You can keep things simple with its light, fluffy buttermilk pancakes or choose something sweeter, such as New York Cheesecake, Double Blueberry, or Mexican Tres Leches pancakes.”

First Watch

If you prefer your pancakes with a modern brunch twist, First Watch is a standout. The restaurant takes a more creative approach to the breakfast staple while keeping the pancakes themselves soft, rich and satisfying. “First Watch gives pancakes a more modern brunch-style treatment,” says Buchanan. “Its Lemon Ricotta Pancakes are made with ricotta in the multigrain batter and topped with seasonal berries, lemon curd, and powdered cinnamon sugar, giving them a fresh flavor without losing the richness you want from a stack of pancakes.”

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

For an old-fashioned breakfast, Cracker Barrel delivers the kind of comforting pancake experience many diners are looking for. Its pancakes are made to pair naturally with classic breakfast sides, making them an easy choice for a hearty morning meal. Cracker Barrel is a dependable choice when you want an old-fashioned country breakfast. Its pancakes have a hearty, homemade feel and are especially good served simply with butter and syrup alongside eggs, bacon, or sausage.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner takes the generous-portion approach to breakfast, and its pancakes fit right in. Its sweet cream version is particularly appealing if you prefer a stack that’s fluffy and slightly sweet on its own. “Black Bear Diner is known for generous breakfasts, and its sweet cream pancakes are no exception,” Buchanan states. “They are large, fluffy, and slightly sweeter than traditional buttermilk pancakes, so they taste good even before you add syrup.”

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

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Perkins Restaurant & Bakery rounds out the list with a classic family-restaurant take on pancakes. Its menu keeps things familiar, with fluffy buttermilk pancakes that can be enjoyed on their own or dressed up with fruit and other toppings. “Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has the kind of classic pancake menu you expect from a longtime family breakfast chain,” Buchanan explains. “Its fluffy buttermilk pancakes work just as well in a traditional breakfast combination as they do topped with fruit and whipped cream.”