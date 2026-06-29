5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Surf-and-Turf Dinners, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants serving standout steak and seafood pairings.

Can’t decide between steak and seafood? You don’t have to. When you’re craving both, surf and turf is hard to beat. The classic pairing delivers indulgence on a single plate, combining rich, savory flavors with fresh-from-the-water favorites. While upscale steakhouses often get the spotlight, plenty of chain restaurants serve impressive surf-and-turf dinners that rival more expensive options. To find the standouts, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to share her top chains for the best surf and turf.

Outback Steakhouse

For a casual take on surf and turf that doesn’t skimp on choice, Outback Steakhouse earns high marks from chefs. The affordable steakhouse offers several options like the Sirloin* & Coconut Shrimp, Sirloin & Grilled Shrimp, 6-ounce Victoria’s Filet Mignon and Lobster and the New Delmonico Steak and Lobster Combo. “Outback gives diners the option to combine steak with lobster tail or shrimp,” says Buchanan. “The steak remains the star, while the seafood adds variety without complicating the plate.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse keeps the formula straightforward, focusing on well-cooked steaks and seafood that complement rather than compete with each other. The 6 oz. Flo’s Filet®* with 4 oz. Lobster Tail is a must-try, according to Buchanan. “LongHorn pairs its steaks with grilled shrimp or lobster, depending on the location and promotion,” she explains. “The flavors stay simple and let both proteins stand on their own.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

When chefs think of a traditional surf-and-turf experience, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is often one of the first names that comes to mind. For the summer, the pricey, upscale chain has an 8-ounce Center-Cut Filet with Jumbo Lobster Tail for $89.00. Or on the main menu, diners can enjoy the 4-ounce Petite Filets and Shrimp for $74.00. “Ruth’s Chris is known for pairing tender steaks with lobster tail,” says Buchanan. “The hot plates keep everything warm, and the combination feels like a classic steakhouse experience.”

The Capital Grille

Known for its polished steakhouse dining, The Capital Grille offers surf-and-turf options that emphasize quality and balance. The chain’s Seared Tenderloin with Butter-Poached Lobster Tails for $73 is a favorite of Buchanan’s. “The Capital Grille offers several surf-and-turf combinations built around quality steaks and seafood,” Buchanan notes. “The portions are generous without feeling excessive.”

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

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For diners looking to indulge, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse offers a refined version of the classic steak-and-seafood pairing. The Surf & Turf Filet Trio Filet medallions topped with a mini crab cake, half a lobster tail, and jumbo shrimp for $81 is another dish Buchanan raves about. “Del Frisco’s combines premium cuts of beef with lobster or other seafood options,” she says. “The focus stays on quality ingredients rather than heavy sauces or toppings.”