7 Best Chicken Nugget Brands Made With Real White Meat, According to Shoppers

These shopper-loved nuggets are made with real white meat.

Premade fully-cooked chicken nuggets are a lifesaver on nights when you want a quick better-for-you option that requires almost zero effort—simply throw them in the air fryer and you have a protein-packed meal on the table in under 10 minutes. These versatile nuggets can be adapted to taste and preference, and there are several gluten-free options widely available now. But which ones are made with real meat? Here are seven of the best chicken nugget brands made with white meat chicken that shoppers buy again and again.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites

Shoppers swear the Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites taste exactly like Chick-fil-A. Made with chicken breast meat, these nuggets contain no artificial ingredients or preservatives. “These are literally the best frozen chicken nuggets I’ve had. The breading is perfectly crisp, the chicken is juicy, and the flavor is well balanced,” one Target shopper said.

Good & Gather Chicken Breast Nuggets

Good & Gather Chicken Breast Nuggets are made from made white meat chicken raised with no antibiotics ever and no added hormones or steroids. "Very nice and tender! Would definitely recommend them over any others," one shopper shared.

Sprouts Gluten Free Chicken Nuggets

Sprouts Gluten Free Chicken Nuggets are made with all-natural white meat chicken. “These are the best chicken nuggets on the market. My picky little one will only eat these. I can’t believe they’re gluten free. They taste like roasted chicken flavor in a way. Not bland or mealy,” one shopper said.

Applegate Naturals Gluten Free Chicken Nuggets

Applegate Naturals Gluten Free Chicken Nuggets are made with white meat chicken only. “My son had celiac and it’s hard to find good gluten free nuggets, these are great!” one happy shopper said. “We all love them. The chicken tenders too! I do wish they weren’t so expensive but they are way more filling than your typical chicken nugget honestly and much healthier in my opinion.”

Yummy Dino Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets

My kids love the Yummy Dino Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets, which are made with white meat chicken breast and take just seven minutes or so to heat up in the air fryer. “Great chicken without excessive salt or artificial ingredients. Consistently good quality and flavor. These are flatter than typical nuggets, which makes them easier to eat,” one shopper shared.

Member’s Mark Breaded Homestyle Chicken Bites

Member’s Mark Breaded and Boneless Homestyle Chicken Bites are made with white meat chicken breast and shoppers say they are better than drive-thru options. “These chicken bites are delicious! I put them in the air fryer for actually longer than it says to. But I love to dip them in different sauces. Especially spicy teriyaki. So easy for a quick snack or meal when you do not feel like cooking,” one Sam’s Club member shared.

Trader Joe’s Organic Chicken Nuggets

Trader Joe’s Organic Chicken Nuggets are made from chicken breast meat and usually found in the refrigerated section. “I like the spicy ones, I find them to be some of the most comparable to fast food like Wendy’s nuggets that you can buy in a store,” one shopper said. “We love the spicy ones! We do not find them spicy but the flavor is move complex than the regular ones!” another agreed.