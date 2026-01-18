7 Frozen Chicken Nuggets Shoppers Say Are Just Like Restaurant Quality

Shoppers say these frozen chicken nuggets are crispy, juicy, and just as good as dining out.

If you have kids (or just love having a quick and easy meal on hand) chances are you have a bag of frozen chicken nuggets in your freezer right now. These convenient, delicious options are great for everything from salads and wraps to just enjoying with fries and ketchup. But which ones are so good shoppers rave about them? Here are seven frozen chicken nugget brands that are just as good, if not better, than you’d get at a restaurant.

Great Value Fully Cooked Chicken Nuggets

Great Value Fully Cooked Chicken Nuggets are a huge hit with nugget fans. “These Great Value chicken nuggets are surprisingly tasty — crispy on the outside, juicy inside, and the flavor is very similar to Chick-fil-A. Great for a quick meal, and the price can’t be beat!” one Walmart shopper said.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites

The Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites are exceptional, fans say. “I have been wanting to try these forever and just didn’t get around to it because my son worked at Chic-fil-A,” one Target shopper said. “Well, he’s off to college and we’re having a fantasy football party and I thought I’m going to order these instead of the catering trays. I am extremely picky about any kind of chicken. I sampled a few before making them tomorrow and WOW, I’m very impressed.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kidfresh Frozen Chicken Nuggets

The Kidfresh Frozen Chicken Nuggets are made with white meat and cauliflower, and customers are obsessed. “I’m an adult but I get these for me!” one Target shopper said. “They don’t taste frozen they taste fresh like real chicken and I love the added veggies. They’re better than any other frozen chicken nugget imo. They are a bit pricier than the others but I still feel like you get a good amount and to me it’s worth it for the taste and veggies.”

Member’s Mark Breaded and Boneless Homestyle Chicken Bites

The Member’s Mark Breaded and Boneless Homestyle Chicken Bites are a hit with Sam’s Club shoppers. “These chicken bites are delicious!” one raved. “I put them in the air fryer for actually longer than it says to. But I love to dip them in different sauces. Especially spicy teriyaki. So easy for a quick snack or meal when you do not feel like cooking. Definitely don’t go through a drive-thru when you have these in your freezer!”

Applegate Naturals Chicken Nuggets

Applegate Naturals Chicken Nuggets are a firm favorite, especially for those with kids. “The nuggets are fast to make and if you want to be creative, you can offer various dipping sauces – honey with a hint of cayenne pepper, BBQ sauce, or ketchup with curry. Add a vegetable and starch and dinner is served. And you can have dinner with your family very quickly and guilt-free,” one shopper wrote in the review.

Foster Farms Chicken Breast Nuggets

Foster Farms Chicken Breast Nuggets are great value for money, fans say. “I’ve tried all the brands of chicken nuggets and chicken patties. This particular brand has a great quality taste and appearance. We love these, and they’re economical,” one Walmart shopper shared.

Sprouts Grain Free Fully Cooked Chicken Nuggets

The Sprouts Grain Free Fully Cooked Chicken Nuggets are a delicious better-for-you choice, fans say. “Searched everywhere for a nugget that was soy, dairy, corn and gluten free and almost didn’t think they existed. Stumbled upon these and was pleasantly surprised that they tasted great! Highly recommended,” one shopper said.