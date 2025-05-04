7 Chili's Menu Items Customers Say Are Worth Every Penny

Chili's is pulling off the seemingly impossible in today's fast-casual restaurant environment—offering good food at comparatively low prices, and actually making customers happy. Not only are the deals so good the company keeps going viral, but Chili's is attracting a whole new generation of customers who can't get enough of the appetizers, burgers, and more. "Me, my wife, and my two kids went the other day. We spent $30-something. Cheaper than most fast food when we all get combos," one happy customer shared on Reddit. So which menu items are people the most impressed by? Here's what customers are saying..

The Big QP Burger

The Big QP Burger is a gigantic burger for a bargain. "Wow close to a half-pound burger meal for $11!?!?" one shocked customer said. "AND fries! And a drink! And a whole bag of chips if you pick that as your side in addition to the fries!" another added. "And a soup or salad if you sign up for Chili's rewards program where you get free chips and salsa," a third confirmed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Triple Dipper

Chili's viral Triple Dipper is one of the most popular deals at the restaurant, and a major draw for budget-conscious customers. "I hadn't been to Chilis in over a decade and then saw the triple appetizer basket whatever the heck so we went and man alive was it good! Felt like a deal even after the ridiculous drive to get there. Only burger joint in my town is cold beer and cheeseburgers and they're so overpriced I take it as insult," one Redditor said.

Chili's Crispers

The Chili's Crispers deal is another huge hit with customers—five giant chicken tenders served with fries, mac and cheese, and dipping sauces. "My wife got the crisper, which was a little extra $12.99. Our bill was $26 lol, tipped $6 for the excellent service," one Redditor said. "Same exact order with me and my wife last time. We laughed when we got the bill lol," another added.

3 For Me

Chili's 3 For Me deal couldn't be better: Just pick your beverage, starter and main. Then get the best value meal; starting at $10.99, Chili's says. "Wife and I tried Chili's 3 for me for the first time today," one Redditor shared. "We both got the Smashburger option. The patty was crispy on the edges, the bun was fresh and soft and the fries were fresh and hot. Chips were warm and salsa was mild but tasty. All that and a soft drink for 11 bucks is a great deal. We were impressed and will be back."

Santa Fe Salad

Chili's salads are nothing to sleep on, fans say, like the Santa Fe Salad made with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro, tortilla strips, ranch, and served with a drizzle of Santa Fe sauce. "I like the Santa Fe Grilled Chicken salad, it's really good and maybe around 500 calories," one customer says. "One of my favorite salads ever," another agreed.

Mozzarella Sticks

The Chili's Mozzarella Sticks (or bricks, as people call them because they are so big) are frequently mentioned as a must-have item, especially as part of the Triple Dipper deal. "This is my go-to word when I have a table that wants to order mozzarella sticks. We don't do sticks, we do bricks," one Redditor said. "I love watching people be amazed by the mozzarella pull. Across a 6 top is just hilarious fun. THAT'S why Chili's is awesome! Having fun with customers, making my day and yours enjoyable! I love my job!!!!"

Cajun Pasta

Customers love the very filling Chili's Cajun Pasta, which is made of grilled chicken or shrimp with penne in Alfredo sauce, topped with chile spices, Parmesan, tomatoes, green onions, and served with garlic toast. "I love the Cajun chicken pasta! The three for me is also good-usually I'll get a burger with that one. Their chips and salsa are amazing!" one fan said.