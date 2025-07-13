Sonic Just Added 2 Bold Items to Its $1.99 Menu

2025 is the year of the chicken wars, and the real winners are customers spoiled for choice with new offerings being released from major chains nationwide. The latest restaurant to throw its hat into the ring is Sonic Drive-In, with the launch of two bold new chicken items clearly designed to give chains like McDonald’s and Popeyes a run for their money. The new items are part of the updated $1.99 Menu (“aka the FUN.99 Menu”, according to the chain), available in participating locations right now. Here’s what you need to know about these exciting new drops.

New Crispy Chicken Wraps

Yes, Sonic is the newest contender for the best Chicken Wrap in America with the launch of two delicious new items:

Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap: An all-white meat, crispy tender wrapped up in a soft, flour tortilla along with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, melty cheddar cheese, and zesty baja sauce.

Honey Chipotle Crispy Tender Wrap: An all-white meat, crispy tender wrapped up in a soft, flour tortilla along with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, melty cheddar cheese, and honey chipotle aioli.

$1.99 Menu

The Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap and Honey Chipotle Crispy Tender Wrap are part of Sonic’s $1.99 menu, along with the Original and Honey Chipotle Jr. Chicken Sandwiches, the Soft Pretzel Twist, the Grilled Cheese Sandwich, and three flavors of Small Cream Slushes. “1 small shake for $1.99 is a crazy good deal,” one Redditor said. “A shake for that price is great. So hard to find any shake for less than $3.99,” another agreed.

Hot Dog Deals

Not into chicken? No problem. Sonic is offering hot deals on hot dogs throughout the month of July. “Grab a $1 Corn Dog, $2 All-American Dog, and a $3 Footlong Quarter Pound Coney every week through July. Offer will be good 1x per week,” the chain says. “They are solid and that’s a great price. Just remember if you want mustard and onions you need to say so,” one Redditor recommended.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Big Dill Meal

Sonic also just teamed up with Grillo’s Pickles for the Big Dill Meal, a lineup which includes the Big Dill Double & Triple Sonic Smasher, Picklerita Slush, and Dill Pickle Seasoned Tots or Groovy Fries. “Tried the burger for the 1st time the other day. Very very good burger,” one happy customer said. “Probably one of the best fast food burgers I’ve had. I probably shouldn’t write this in a Pickles sub but the ranch sauce makes that burger. It compliments the pickles so well.”

Picklerita Slush

Speaking of the Big Dill Meal, Sonic customers are intrigued with the new Picklerita Slush. “I love it. Somehow they made a sweet drink that doesn’t take like sweet pickles. It’s like limeade with dill pickle. I like very strong pickle flavors and I also love tart limeade. I loved it. I’m going to grab another one after work today haha,” one fan said.