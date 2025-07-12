7 Lucille’s BBQ Items Diners Say Are Must-Try

If you have a hankering for slow-cooked smoky Southern food, Lucille’s BBQ is the place to satisfy your craving. With its down-home charm and tasty menu, the West Coast chain has built a loyal fanbase, but some dishes rise above the rest. From tender ribs to decadent desserts, diners can’t stop talking about these fan-favorite selections. Whether you’re a first-time guest or a seasoned regular, here are seven Lucille’s BBQ dishes you don’t want to miss.

Baby Back Ribs

Baby back ribs are a classic menu item and Lucille’s entrée is often praised for the flavor and tenderness. On Yelp a customer wrote, “I enjoyed the baby back ribs with mashed potatoes and BBQ beans. Scrumptiousssssss. My friend praised the BBQ chicken, brisket, and green beans. Oh yes she said the coffee was delicious. Lucille’s DID NOT disappoint. I did everything but lick my plate ;)” A second shared, “We ordered the full rack of baby back ribs dinner and the gumbo dinner. The ribs were cooked just right with the meat being very tender and pulling off the bone.”

Smoked ½ BBQ Chicken

The BBQ chicken is always a hit at Lucille’s and people love it for the flavor and smokiness. A diner wrote on Yelp, “The chicken was really smokey and tasted really good. It was juicy and had so much flavor in it. The ribs we’re still really good but something about the chicken just hit. Each bite you have, make sure you try each sauce combination with each meat. One sauce may work better with one while the other might be better with another.”

Brisket

The Texas-style brisket is slow-smoked and hand-carved to order. Diners appreciate the rich flavors and tender texture. On Tripadvisor, one person shared, “Had brisket and it was good. The potato salad and beans were very good along with the coleslaw. Have eaten at many BBQ places and this is the tops.”

Texas Red Hot Sausage

When you order the 3-Course Feast for Two, the Texas Red Hot Sausage is an option and some diners can’t get enough. On Yelp one customer wrote, “SPICY SAUSAGE-5/5 stars. I swear, their spicy sausage is so special. I love sausages and have had A LOT in my lifetime, and this one is a standout. I even tried to go buy some Louisiana hot links at the store and it doesn’t compare. I don’t now what they put in it but it is so good. But, it’s also spicy.”

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage

Another dish customers rave about is the Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage. It’s also a choice on the 3-Course Feast for Two option and is a crowd-please. Yelper Johnathan B. Patterson, CA wrote, “Jalapeño cheddar sausage was fantastic! The cheddar made it smooth and the cheesy flavor was great.”

Cracked Out Deviled Eggs

Lucille’s Cracked Out Deviled Eggs are a fresh twist on the timeless dish. They’re prepared with crispy bacon and topped with green onions, red peppers, chicken cracklings and seasonings that are served on a bed of crispy onion straws. A Yelp reviewer wrote, “We enjoyed our deviled egg appetizers. We love that they come with some shoestring onion rings. They elevated the flavor.” A second customer shared, “The Cracked Deviled Eggs are exactly that C-R-A-C-K! The deviled eggs were soft and delicious, as they sat on top of fried onion pieces mixed with chicharrones.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Banana Pudding

It’s not easy to save room for dessert at Lucille’s, but if you do manage, the Banana Pudding is a must-have. One diner wrote, “I need more, and honestly one of the BEST Banana Puddings I’ve ever had.”