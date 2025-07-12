6 Breakfast Chains That Serve the Best Omelets

There’s nothing like a perfectly made omelet to start your morning off, but not every restaurant gets it right. From overcooked to runny to not enough ingredients, there’s multiple ways to mess up an omelet, but there are several breakfast chains that are serving some of the best in the game. Whether you want something hearty and loaded with meat and cheese or a lighter veggie-packed version, these restaurants deliver consistently great results, according to recent customer reviews. We scanned social media reviews to find the top spots where diners say the omelets are absolutely worth the trip.

Here are the six breakfast chains to order an omelet according to diners.

IHOP

IHOP might be known for their griddle items, but the breakfast chain continues to earn high marks for its omelets.

A customer recently wrote in a Facebook post, “Had a fantastic breakfast at IHOP this morning! Their chicken fajita omelette was very delicious!”

In a separate Facebook post, others also raved about the pancake house’s omelets.

“Waukee IHOP BEST omelet EVER,” wrote a happy eater.

Another shared, “Ihop does have the biggest and best omlets.”

Huddle House

Huddle House draws consistent praise for its hearty, flavorful omelets such as Philly and the Western.

A recent Yelp reviewer wrote, “Great pprocess, homey atmosphere and overall cute place to pick something up. I love the blueberry dessert BTW. Plenty of parking and specials change often. Try the Philly omelet!”

On Tripadvisor another reviewer wrote, “My sister-in-law enjoyed a breakfast sandwich and hash browns while I ordered the Western Omelet, whole wheat toast and hash browns. I’ve traveled all over the world sampling cuisine from various countries as well as many upscale Michelin Star restaurants. I must admit the omelet I enjoyed this morning was one of the best I’ve ever experienced. The food arrived hot, and the omelet was packed with ham, and it’s accompanied sauteed vegetables. The omelet was very flavorful and well-seasoned.”

Original Pancake House

Original Pancake House earns kudos for its Santa Fe and bacon with cheese omelets.

One Yelper shared, “Cutting into the large omelet and the cheese oozing out was great! I also had bacon in every bite of my omelet! It was big enough to have some there and bring some home.”

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Known for its tasty baked goods and all day breakfast, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is a standout choice for omelets.

A customer recently wrote on Tripadvisor, “We had a nice breakfast at Perkins today. There was no wait and we walked right in and was waited on. The omelets were very good and a large selection.The service was excellent.”

Over on Yelp another customer shared how great the omelets are, especially for the money.

“Egg white omelet with mushroom and onion was really good with hash brown potatoes. Customer can add two items to omelet at no extra charge.”

First Watch

First Watch is located in 31 states and is known for their quality breakfast items like omelets.

The latest reviewer on Yelp wrote, “We ordered “The Works” omelette with breakfast potatoes and the French toast. The omelette was actually very delicious and French toast was good.”

A second shared, “I got the ham and gruyere omelette. So now I’m obsessed. I’ve ordered it five times through either DoorDash or Uber eats. It always gets delivered so quickly and it’s so good!

Another Broken Egg

Another Broken Egg has a clever upscale menu that offers creative twists on classic breakfast dishes.

One Yelp reviewer wrote, “I had to try the lobster and Brie omelet and I loved it!”

Another shared, “Our entire breakfast was great. I had an omelette with chorizo and my husband the hash brown poached eggs. We definitely will be back.”