The 4 ‘Healthiest’ Texas Roadhouse Steaks—and 4 To Avoid

Known for its affordability and family-friendly vibe, Texas Roadhouse is a go-to for quality steaks that won’t break the bank. While ordering your favorite cut at the popular chain might be good for your wallet, not all are great for your health.

“Your best bet is to look for cuts that are naturally leaner, lower in saturated fat, and still pack a protein punch, especially if your goals are reducing belly fat and supporting metabolic health,” says Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose.

“Protein is your friend, but portion size and fat content matter,” she explains.

And what you order as a side matters.

Enjoy your steak with “non-starchy sides like steamed broccoli or green beans, skip the heavy sauces, and ask for light butter or no butter on top,” Tateossian recommends.

To help navigate your way through the plethora of menu choices, here are four of the healthiest steaks at Texas Roadhouse and which four to avoid.

USDA Choice Sirloin

Nutrition : per serving 1 6 oz

Calories : 250

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 560mg

Carbs : 3g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar:1 g)

Protein : 46g

You don’t have to go big to get the nutrients needed for a healthy meal.

“The USDA Choice Sirloin, 6 oz. has 250 calories and 46 grams of protein, this is one of the leanest and most efficient choices on the menu,” says Tateossian “It’s a classic example of a high-protein, moderate-fat cut that supports muscle maintenance without blowing your daily macros.”

Dallas Filet

Nutrition : per serving 1 6 oz

Calories : 270

Fat : 10g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium : 720mg

Carbs : 6g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 45g

The Dallas Filet is a popular choice and one that Tateossian suggests.

“The filet is not only tender but surprisingly lean,” she says. “This is one of my go-tos for clients who want that steakhouse experience without the heavy caloric load.”

Sirloin

Nutrition : per serving 8 oz

Calories : 340

Fat : 8g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 740mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 61g

Another choice Tateossian approves of is the USDA Choice Sirloin, 8 oz.

“With 340 calories and 61g of protein, this portion size provides a strong nutritional return, she says. “It’s versatile and pairs well with veggie sides or a plain baked potato for a satisfying and macro-balanced meal.”

New York Strip

Nutrition : per serving 8 oz

Calories : 420

Fat : 22g (Saturated fat: 9g)

Sodium : 660mg

Carbs : 1g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 57g

The New York Strip is the fourth cut Tateossian is on board with ordering from Texas Roadhouse.

“It’s slightly higher in fat than the sirloin, but still a strong option: 420 calories, 22g fat, and 57g protein,” she says. “If you’re strength training or want to feel fuller longer, this is a solid mid-range pick.”

Steaks to Avoid

Bone-In Ribeye

Nutrition : per serving 20 oz

Calories : 1,480

Fat : 101g (Saturated fat: 44g)

Sodium : 1,720mg

Carbs : 20g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 143g

The Bone-In Ribeye 20 oz is not a meal that meets health goals. It’s high in fat, loaded with salt and high in calories. Even sharing this cut would exceed the daily amount of saturated fat and sodium that’s recommended.

Too much saturated fat can increase your risk of heart disease and cholesterol levels and according to the American Heart Association guidelines you shouldn’t have more than 13 grams of saturated fat a day if you follow a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet.

In terms of salt, the AHA recommends consuming no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium a day.

“Even though the Bone-In Ribeye is packed with protein (143g!), it’s just too heavy in fat for most people’s goals, Tateossian says.

Porterhouse T-Bone

Nutrition : per serving 23 oz

Calories : 1,040

Fat : 54g (Saturated fat: 24g)

Sodium : 1,440mg

Carbs : 1g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 139g

The Porterhouse T-Bone 23 oz might appeal to those with a hearty appetite, but that doesn’t mean you should order it.

“This cut brings 1,040 calories and 54g of fat to the table,” says Tateossian. “Again, lots of protein (139g), but unless you’re bodybuilding or skipping sides, it’s more indulgence than fuel.”

Prime Rib

Nutrition : per serving 16 oz

Calories : 1,260

Fat : 95g (Saturated fat: 42g)

Sodium : 1,960mg

Carbs : 4g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 99g

Prime Rib is a decadent dish to order, but it’s one to skip.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Clocking in at 1,260 calories and 95g of fat, this is one of those treat cuts I recommend sharing or avoiding,” says Tateossian. “It’s delicious but dense, and typically comes with extras like au jus that drive sodium even higher.”

Steak Kabob

Nutrition : per serving 1 entrée

Calories : 920

Fat : 41g (Saturated fat: 11g)

Sodium : 2,740mg

Carbs : 78g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 24g)

Protein : 58g

A Steak Kabob with seasoned rice at Texas Roadhouse seems like a healthier choice, but it’s not.

“Don’t be fooled by the name, this dish totals 920 calories with 41g fat and 58g protein,” says Tateossian. “The rice base drives up the carbs and overall calories, making it harder to fit into a lean-out phase.”