11 Best Costco Deals in Every Department This Month

Costco has some great promotions and deals right now for savvy shoppers who want to stock up on a multitude of items (let's face it, if it's from Costco, it's "stocking up" no matter what, as bulk-buying is the whole point of the warehouse chain). Many people walk into the store or check the website simply to grab whatever might be a special bargain that week. Here are the best Costco deals in snacks, entrees, drinks, and more, available right now.

Rastelli's Antibiotic-free Grass-fed Angus Steak Box

In the entrée department, Rastelli's Antibiotic-free Grass-fed Angus Steak Box is $99.99, down from $119.99. "I couldn't be more impressed with these steaks," one Costco shopper said. "From the moment I opened the package, I could see the quality was top-notch—beautiful marbling, fresh color, and restaurant-quality cuts. The vacuum-sealed packs are a game changer, making it incredibly easy to store and pull out exactly what I need without any waste. These steaks are incredibly tender, juicy, and full of rich, natural flavor."

Giordano's Chicago Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza

Another great entrée option is the Giordano's Chicago Frozen 10" Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza, $69.99 down from $89.99. Shoppes love the authentic taste and quality of these frozen pies. "When I saw these were on offer I thought sure, why not, almost on a lark," one Costco member said. "Once I saw that these shipped from Giordano's themselves and not just some factory's attempt at making something close to, I was even more excited. These have not disappointed – the tomatoes are great quality, the cheese is plentiful and gooey, the crust very buttery. I was definitely transported to the magnificent mile."

Nongshim Hot & Spicy Ramyun Noodle Bowl

Perfect for a snack or meal, the Nongshim Hot & Spicy Ramyun Noodle Bowl is on sale for $17.99 down from $21.99. "This is an excellent product with exceptional taste and consistency," one happy shopper said. The bowl is microwavable for those who need a speedy meal.

SeaBear Wild Sockeye & King Smoked Salmon Fillet Duo

The SeaBear Wild Sockeye & King Smoked Salmon Fillet Duo ($49.99 down from $64.99) is a perfect entrée, appetizer, or snack. "This was absolutely delicious," one Costco member said. "I got it as a treat for my husband as I don't usually care for smoked salmon but we ended up both enjoying this. We had it many different ways and boy, was it good!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kam Yen Jan Chinese Style Sausage

Perfect as part of a meal or appetizer, the Kam Yen Jan Chinese Style Sausage is on sale for $13.29, down from $15.99, and fans are obsessed. "I live in Champaign and I am a graduate student at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. I am Chinese-American (not an international student), and I was ecstatic to find these sausages that I've been putting into rice cookers! At the international market this much would have been $22-23, but I just saved $10 right here!" one happy Redditor shared.

Rastelli's Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Costco has an incredible deal on the Rastelli's Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes: $149.99, down from $199.99. Customers say these entrées are to die for. "These crab cakes are amazing, they are big, full of crabmeat with very little breadcrumbs and seasoned to perfection," one Costco shopper said. "Our family loves them! They are a good value but even greater when they are on sale at Costco."

Genius Gourmet Protein Bar Treats

One of the more highly-rated better-for-you snacks, the Genius Gourmet Variety Crispy Protein Bar Treats are on sale for $29.99 down from $39.99. "These are really delicious. Not gritty, no fake sugar after taste, and really satisfy your sweet tooth craving. Highly recommend… I'll be buying these again," one happy shopper said.

Crunchmaster 6-Seed Multi-Grain Crackers

In the snacks department, you can't get much better than the Crunchmaster 6-Seed Multi-Grain Crackers, on sale right now for $9.69 down from $12.99. "Not wheat, but made with brown rice flour, flax and sesame seeds. So good. Even my health food hating husband eats them. He eats them with peanut butter. I eat them on salads or with cottage cheese," one Redditor shared.

FitPop Popcorn Snack Bags

Another great option from the Costco snacks department, the FitPop Popcorn Snack Bags are on sale for $16.99 down from $21.99. "This popcorn is my new fav! Tastes amazing and the ingredients make me feel great about eating it. Love that it's in individual bags," one Costco member shared.

Comvita Raw Manuka Honey

The Comvita Certified UMF 5+ (MGO 83+) Raw Manuka Honey is on sale for $33.99, down from $43.99. "Honey is thick, sweet, and delicious, making it a wonderful addition to a variety of foods, including my coffee, and it also offers health benefits," one Costco shopper said.

Best Foods Real Mayonnaise

Rounding out the list with a fan-favorite condiment, Costco is offering the 64 oz tub of Best Foods Real Mayonnaise for $9.19, down from $11.99. "My daughter and I love this size. The price is excellent. Right now I have 3 jars so I won't run out," one shopper said.