3 Best Frozen Chicken Taquitos, According to Chefs

Chefs share the frozen chicken taquitos with the best crunch and flavor.

Chicken taquitos strike the perfect balance between a crispy, crunchy shell and a warm, savory filling. They’re an easy go-to for quick lunches, game-day snacks, casual dinners, or anytime cravings hit. Whether you dip them in guacamole, salsa, queso, or sour cream, frozen taquitos are one of the most versatile comfort foods in the freezer aisle. But not all frozen chicken taquitos deliver the same flavor and texture. Some turn soggy, while others skimp on seasoning or filling. To find the best options worth stocking in your freezer, Eat This, Not That! asked Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, to share the frozen chicken taquitos they actually recommend.

What Makes Crave-Worthy Frozen Chicken Taquitos

There are plenty of options for frozen taquitos in the freezer section, but Chef Dennis explains what makes a box stand out. “A great order of taquitos is all about crunch, flavor, and the perfect filling-to-shell ratio,” he says. “The tortilla should fry up crisp and golden while the filling stays juicy, well-seasoned, and satisfying in every bite.” Chef Dennis adds, “Whether baked or fried, classic or spicy, the best taquitos deliver bold flavor with a crave-worthy crunch.”

El Monterey – Extra Crunchy Southwest Chicken Taquitos

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El Monterey’s Extra Crunchy Southwest Chicken Taquitos stay especially crispy in the oven or air fryer and have a flavorful, well-seasoned chicken filling with a mild Southwestern kick. Fans also appreciate that they’re affordable, convenient, and easy to serve as quick snacks, party appetizers, or casual meals. “The seasoned chicken filling has just the right amount of spice, while the extra crunchy exterior delivers a satisfying texture in every bite,” says Chef Dennis. “They’re an easy freezer favorite that cooks up quickly for snacks, lunches, or game day spreads.”

José Olé – Pollo Asado Grilled Chicken Taquitos

Pollo Asado Grilled Chicken Taquitos from José Olé have a smoky, grilled chicken flavor that sets them apart from standard frozen taquitos. It’s another go-to brand for Chef Dennis. “The seasoned chicken filling tastes savory and well-balanced, while the crisp tortilla keeps the texture light and crunchy,” he says. “They’re a convenient option that brings a little extra flavor to the frozen appetizer category.”

Delimex – Chicken & Cheese Taquitos

The Chicken & Cheese Taquitos from Delimex have a classic crispy texture with a comforting combination of seasoned chicken and melted cheese that Chef Dennis loves. “Delimex Chicken & Cheese Taquitos are a classic comfort food option with creamy cheese and seasoned chicken wrapped inside a crispy tortilla shell,” he says. “Their approachable flavor and dependable crunch make them a longtime freezer aisle favorite.” Chef Dennis adds, “They’re easy to customize with salsa, guacamole, or sour cream for a more complete snack or meal.”