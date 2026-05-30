Reddit users reveal the frozen pizza brands worth stocking in your freezer.

There is nothing like sitting down at your favorite pizza joint and enjoying a fresh-from-the-oven pie with a perfectly crispy crust and deliciously melty cheese. Or is there? Frozen pizza has come a long way in the past few decades, and many die-hard pizza fans maintain that there are some brands hiding in the freezer section of your local store that can easily compete with many restaurants. What are the most beloved frozen pizzas? Here are 5 frozen pizzas Reddit users say are better than the rest.

Best Detroit Style: Motor City Pizza Co.

If you like thick, airy Detroit-style, Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni is a fan favorite, and the closest you will get to authentic Detroit pizza, according to Costco shoppers. “The texture is immaculate,” writes one Redditor. “The double pepperoni is the best frozen pizza I’ve ever had,” says another. “I love them. Not only do they taste great but they always cook the same each time,” a third chimes in.

Best Italian Style: PORTA Brick Oven

If you prefer a more authentic, crispy-crust pizza like the kind found in Italy, pick up PORTA Brick Oven Uncured Pepperoni Pizza, sold at Whole Foods. The line of pizzas was created by Italian chef Cosimo Mammoliti, who sources ingredients directly from Italy, including tomatoes from Campania, flour from a fourth-generation mill in Le Marche, and 100% Coratina extra-virgin olive oil. Porta Pizzas are “Quality from the freezer aisle!” one Redditor says. “Best crust I found on a frozen pizza by far,” one shopper writes. “Porta is the best frozen pizza I’ve had. The spicy pepperoni one is superb!” another says.

Best Brooklyn-Style: Di Fara

Brooklyn has some of the best pizza in the country. If you can’t make it out to NYC, grab a box of Di Fara from your local Target. I’ve tried all the varieties, and none have disappointed, but the best of the bunch is the Vodka Sauce pizza and the Pepperoni, which features the most delicious little cups of pepperoni. “This is the best frozen pizza I have ever had, no notes. Can’t wait to try the vodka one,” a Redditor exclaimed about the traditional cheese. “Just had one last night for the first time and i’ll no longer be buying Home Run Inn’s. This was top tier,” another added.

Best Tavern Style: Home Run Inn

Some people are all about the buttery, flaky tavern crust of Home Run Inn pizza. “Home run inn is fantastic,” one Redditor says. “Here to upvote Home Run Inn. Absolute banger,” another adds. “Yeah, of all the frozen pizza that you can easily purchase at the store, Home Run Inn is definitely the best. It’s the only frozen pizza that has those extra spices (like anise seeds, I think), and you can definitely taste the difference,” a third says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Best Chicago Style: Lou Malnati’s

Lou Malnati’s isn’t cheap, but it delivers Chicago deep-dish via mail order that tastes just like the original. The biggest complaint shoppers have is the price, but one point out is that the prices include shipping. “Can’t beat it, imo. The frozen tastes just as good as the restaurant,” one person points out. ” Lou’s are great, easy to cook, and you can get them on sale several times a year. They’re worth it,” another says. “The frozen malnati’s is probably better than the fresh ones you get in the Chicago burbs,” a third says.