7 Best Costco Fitness Products Hand-Picked by a Top Trainer

Costco has you covered if you want to upgrade your home gym or stock up on fitness essentials. Known for bulk deals and quality products, Costco offers an impressive lineup of workout gear, supplements, and recovery tools that fitness enthusiasts can't get enough of. When selecting the best products, we focused on a few key criteria: top-rated items with the highest customer satisfaction, versatility to suit various fitness routines, and great value for money. We also considered unique features and innovative designs that enhance the user experience and contribute to fitness goals. From cutting-edge smart tech to space-saving gear, the following seven products represent the best of Costco's fitness lineup.

We scoured Costco's website for top-rated, highly reviewed, and must-have fitness products making waves among shoppers. Whether you're into strength training, recovery, or wearable tech, here are seven fitness products worth checking out.

ProForm Trainer 14.0 Treadmill

The ProForm Trainer 14.0 Treadmill is an exceptional, space-saving option for home workouts, combining advanced technology with high-performance features. Designed for walkers, joggers, and runners alike, it boasts a 14-inch interactive HD touchscreen that streams iFIT workouts, offering access to live and on-demand training sessions led by elite coaches. With a top speed of 12 mph and an incline range of up to 12%, this treadmill allows users to challenge their endurance and build strength with customizable training options. The ReBound Pro cushioning system helps reduce joint impact, making each run smoother and more comfortable. Plus, its SpaceSaver design with EasyLift Assist makes storage simple, perfect for those who need to maximize space. Customers rave about its sturdy build, quiet motor, and immersive training experience, making it a top-tier choice for anyone serious about their cardio workouts.

Xterra Adjustable Dumbbells Set

The XTERRA Adjustable Dumbbell Set is a game-changer for home strength training, offering a space-saving and versatile solution for lifters of all levels. With a weight range that adjusts from 5 to 50 pounds per dumbbell, this set replaces multiple pairs of traditional dumbbells, making it ideal for progressive overload and a variety of exercises. The quick-adjust dial system allows users to seamlessly switch weights in seconds, keeping workouts efficient and dynamic. Designed with a contoured grip for comfort and a durable steel construction for longevity, these dumbbells provide both function and reliability. The hex-shaped plates prevent rolling, ensuring stability during workouts and storage, while the knurled and contoured commercial-style grip offers a secure and comfortable hold for maximum control. Whether you're performing curls, presses, rows, or lunges, they deliver a smooth lifting experience without taking up unnecessary space. Costco shoppers love their ease of use, sturdy feel, and value compared to similar adjustable dumbbells on the market, making them a must-have for any home gym setup.

Theragun Elite G5 Bluetooth Percussive Massager

The Theragun Elite G5 is a high-performance percussive massager designed to maximize warm-ups, decrease muscle fatigue, and accelerate recovery with its 16mm percussive massage therapy. This deep-tissue massager delivers powerful relief while maintaining an ultra-quiet motor, making it ideal for home use without disruptive noise. It features an OLED screen with five adjustable speeds, displaying real-time speed and force so you can fine-tune the intensity for optimal muscle treatment. Equipped with five scientifically designed attachments, including a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, and cone, it effectively targets different muscle groups for customized relief. The patented ergonomic triangle grip allows you to easily reach more areas of your body, reducing wrist and hand strain compared to traditional massagers. Plus, Bluetooth connectivity to the Therabody app allows users to access step-by-step guided routines and customize their experience based on specific recovery needs. Costco shoppers love its combination of power, precision, and convenience, making it an essential tool for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone dealing with muscle tension or soreness.

Centr 3 by Inspire SF3 Smith Functional Trainer with Folding Bench

The Centr 3 by Inspire SF3 is the ultimate 2-in-1 home gym, combining a cable resistance machine with a built-in Smith machine for a complete strength-training experience. Whether you're looking to perform controlled, guided lifts or engage in dynamic cable exercises, this versatile setup has you covered. The selectorized Smith bar connects directly to the weight stacks, offering up to 360 lbs. of resistance while ensuring a safer, more controlled workout—perfect for those who want the benefits of a Smith machine without needing free weights. The frictionless cable movement, powered by a precision steel ball bearing system, allows for ultra-smooth motion across all exercises, making every rep feel natural and effective. This all-in-one system includes seven accessories, an adjustable workout bench, and a pull-up bar, providing endless training possibilities for beginners and advanced lifters. Plus, with a one-year subscription to the Centr app, users get guided workouts from expert trainers to maximize their results. Costco shoppers love the space-efficient design, commercial-quality build, and versatility, making it a powerhouse addition to any home gym.

Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS + Cellular) 46mm

If tracking your fitness progress is a priority, the Apple Watch Series 10 is an excellent wearable. The larger (46mm) display—up to 30% more screen area—makes it easier to track your workouts, check progress, or manage notifications while offering a thinner, lighter, and more comfortable design. Whether pushing through a HIIT session or winding down after a run, you can take an ECG anytime to monitor your heart health. Plus, the smartwatch alerts you if your heart rate dips too low, spikes too high, or if an irregular rhythm is detected, providing real-time feedback to ensure you're working out safely. With the added benefit of a cellular service plan, you can stay connected without your iPhone—send texts, make calls, and stream your favorite workout playlist or podcast on the go. Activity Rings give you a visual and customizable way to track all your movements, keeping you motivated to hit your fitness goals. From sending a text to answering calls or controlling your music, this fitness-focused smartwatch keeps you connected and on track throughout your day, whether in the gym or on the run.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Protein

A staple in the fitness world, Optimum Nutrition's Gold Standard Whey Protein is a top-selling supplement at Costco. Each serving packs 24 grams of high-quality protein, sourced from a blend of Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate, and Hydrolyzed Whey Protein, providing the essential building blocks for muscle recovery and growth. With 5.5 grams of naturally occurring BCAAs and 1 gram of naturally occurring EAAs, it supports muscle endurance and repair post-workout. Gluten-free and rBST-free, it's a clean, effective option for anyone looking to boost their protein intake without unnecessary additives. Available in a variety of flavors, it mixes easily with water or milk, and its low sugar and carb content make it a perfect choice for those prioritizing nutrition. Shoppers rave about its great taste, easy digestion, and its ability to support lean muscle development, making it a reliable addition to any fitness routine.

Inspire Fitness FID3 Flat-Incline-Decline Weight Bench

The Inspire Fitness FID3 Flat, Incline, and Decline Weight Bench, available at Costco, is an essential addition to any home gym, offering versatile workout options to suit all fitness levels. Its multi-adjustable ladder-style design allows you to easily switch between flat, incline, and decline positions, unlocking a wide variety of exercises to target different muscle groups. With 7 back pad adjustments and 3 seat pad adjustments, you can fine-tune your position for optimal comfort and support during your workouts. Built with a strong, stable frame welded from heavy-duty steel, this bench is designed to withstand intense use and provide long-lasting durability. While dumbbells and barbells are not included, this adjustable bench is the perfect pairing for adjustable dumbbells, allowing you to customize your workouts with ease and variety. Whether you're doing chest presses, incline flys, or decline bench presses, this bench ensures you can perform a full range of exercises with proper form and stability. Plus, it comes with a 3-month subscription to Centr, giving you access to expert-led workout programs to take your training to the next level.