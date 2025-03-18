7 Costco Products Ranked By How Much Shoppers Love Them

Costco shoppers love discussing their favorite items from the giant warehouse chain, but some social media threads contain hundreds of comments and who has time to read all that? In this Reddit thread, users shared their all-time favorite Costco products, and Eat This, Not That is ranking them based on which products got the most positive mentions. Every single item is food aside from one, and people really, really love them. Here are 7 products ranked by how much Costco shoppers rave about them.

Kirkland Signature Bacon

The Kirkland Signature bacon, both raw and pre-cooked, comes up again and again as a must-have. "Kirkland thick cut bacon. My bf always requests them every time I go to Costco," one member shared. "Kirkland pre-cooked bacon. It is more like par cooked so you can heat or cook it to your preference without dealing with so much grease of regular bacon. A little hickory smoke flavor and not overly salty," another said.

Kirkland Signature Cognac

Costco's selection of alcohol is frequently mentioned in the thread, and the Kirkland Signature Cognac is a big hit. "You can google the XO and compare the distiller to other brands," one Redditor said in a thread dedicated to the drink. "I enjoy it and find it more enjoyable than similar prices VSOP's from bigger name brands."

Reser's Main St. Bistro Baked Scalloped Potatoes

Potatoes are a fan-favorite across the board, and shoppers really love the Reser's Main St. Bistro Baked Scalloped Potatoes. "Reser's Main St. Bistro Baked Scalloped Potatoes are amazing! They're creamy and delicious—perfect side dish for any meal," one shopper says.

Meredith Dairy Goat Cheese

Cheese comes up frequently in the thread, but the Costco shoppers are obsessed with the Meredith Dairy Goat Cheese. "This goat cheese is amazing! It's so creamy and flavorful, and the olive oil and herbs make it even better. I keep a jar in the fridge at all times!" one shopper raved. Another shopper started a whole Reddit thread just talking about the cheese. "It's LUSCIOUS perfection with so faint a hint of goaty that I actually enjoy it! Its easily the most amazing cheese I've tasted since we started buying Castello aged Havarti. For all the cheese loving Costco shoppers out there who shy away from goat cheeses, TRY THIS. I promise you will love it."

Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap

The Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap ($14.79) lasts for so long, shoppers say the container breaks down before the plastic wrap is anywhere near finished. "This stuff is incredible. It sticks to itself and stays stuck. A single roll lasts a LONG time."

Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese

The Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano cheese is a huge hit with Costco members. "It is incomparably better than the regular American supermarket parm and half the cost of the imported good stuff. Freezes just fine," one shopper said. "Brought some Parmesan back from Parma Italy, did a blind taste test with the Kirkland brand Italian parmesan. They were both aged the same amount of time. The Kirkland tasted better so they're sourcing some of the best from Italy," another added.

Tortilla Fresca Uncooked Flour Tortillas

Costco shoppers rave about the Tortilla Fresca Uncooked Flour Tortillas ($8.99). "I first got them maybe 5 years ago and can't go back to regular Mission tortillas. Fresh tortillas for burritos, quesadillas, etc bring them up to a whole other level," one shopper said. "This would be my top pick! Shelf-stable bread and tortillas are a pox on society," another agreed. " I never particularly enjoyed tortillas when all I'd ever had was Mission brand. Then I visited Mexico and bought a hot stack of them from a supermarket tortilleria, where they start slinging tortillas at 6am like we do donuts. Life. Changing. I couldn't get good tortillas at home, until I found the frozen ones at Costco. They are THE BOMB."