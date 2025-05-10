11 Costco Items to Grab Right Now for Summer

Summer is just around the corner, and Costco stores are getting stocked up with everything you need for everything from lazy days at the pool or beach to parties with your friends and families. Cool down with frozen treats, grab items to throw on the grill, lather up in SPF, and buy everything you need for beach day, all at your local warehouse. Here are 11 Costco items to get ready for summer.

JonnyPops Rainbow Fruit Stacks

JonnyPops Organic Fruit Stacks are the perfect summer cool-down treat. Each popsicle features flavor layers of cherry, orange, lemon, lime, blue raspberry, and grape, made without artificial dyes or gluten and no added sugar. They are also vegan and Kosher.

Vita Coco Piña Colada

Vita Coco, the leading coconut water brand in the U.S., recently launched a new coconut Juice flavor – Piña Colada with pulp. The refreshing and hydrating drink is available at select regional Costco warehouses. If you aren't one of the lucky ones, pick up a case of the OG coconut or strawberries and cream.

Island Way Tropical Fruit Sorbet

Delicious sorbet served in fruit shells? Yes, please. You only need a spoon to enjoy Island Way Tropical Fruit Sorbet, the perfect dessert for an outdoor party. "I am obsessed with these!! 😋 These frozen treats come in natural fruit shells featuring heavenly coconut, berry & grapefruit, passionate mango, and zesty pomegranate flavors! Get this 12 pack for $15.99!" Costco Buys recently shared.

Kirkland Signature Grass Fed Wagyu Patties

If only the best burger meat will suffice, pick up this bag of Kirkland Signature Grass Fed Wagyu Patties for your next barbecue night. Each bag comes with 15, 1/3 lb patties of beef, raised without antibiotics and hormones. They are also a great source of protein: 24 grams per serving.

Vacation Classic Lotion, SPF 50

Costco is currently selling a two-pack of Vacation, my favorite sunscreen brand. You can get it cheaper in the warehouse, but on the website, the exclusive set of two Vacation Classic Lotion, SPF 50, 6 fl oz Duo and an Air Freshener is just $21.99, including shipping and handling. "The World's Best-Smelling Sunscreen" smells so amazing that the brand bottled up the scent and sells it as a perfume. One bottle retails for $17 at other stores.

Beachcomber Bag

Costco's Beachcomber Bag, a dupe for the more expensive Bogg bag, has gone seriously viral. The durable vinyl tote is perfect for all your wet towels, beach toys, and event leftover sand. You can get it for $37.99 in the warehouse or a few more dollars online. "Love mine," one of Costco Does It Again's followers commented. "You can roll up beach towels and store them in the bag … or use it to store other beach things," adds another shopper. "I used mine every single weekend last summer at the drive on beach into Sept and it's AMAZING," a third chimed in.

Gazillion Ultimate Bubble Mania

Gazillion Ultimate Bubble Mania will keep your kids entertained for hours. "I added it to my cart SO fast! The value is incredible—it comes with everything you need, including two large bottles of bubble solution and a USB charger. Setup was super easy, and within minutes, our backyard was filled with high-quality bubbles and the most beautiful color-changing LED lights. It's safe, durable, and so much fun for the whole family—perfect for BBQs, birthday parties, or just a magical day outside! My son is completely obsessed 🤩—honestly, so am I!" Costco New Deals wrote in a review. "Bubble Season," commented a shopper. Get it in store for $21.99 or online $24.99.

Weber Grill

Costco is a great place to get a grill Weber Spirit E-335 Grill is $599.99, while the Weber Genesis II E335 Grill, usually $949.99 at Costco, is an additional $100 off right now, bringing the price down to $849.99. The Weber Genesis II S-435 Grill Bundle, which comes with everything needed to one-up your outdoor kitchen, is $1,349.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

La Terra Fina Quiche

Hosting brunch and don't feel like cooking? This two-pack of La Terra Fina Quiches is made with egg whites and has two options: Spinach & Artichoke and Cheddar & Broccoli. Both are made with high-quality ingredients and a buttery crust that feels homemade. And prep is so easy: Just pop them in the oven or air fryer.

Red's Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito

Another delicious and impossibly easy breakfast? Red's Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito. Each box comes with 10, 5-oz burritos filled with beef and poblano peppers and offers 17 grams of protein per serving. Made with cage-free eggs and no antibiotics.

Vitamix Ascent Series

Whether you enjoy sipping on refreshing smoothies or frozen alcoholic beverages, Vitamix Ascent Series is the perfect summer investment. The high-end blender has five program settings: Smoothies, Soups, Frozen Desserts, Dips & Spreads, and Self-Cleaning, and other great features like variable speed control and pulse.