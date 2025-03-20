11 Best Costco Kirkland Products Ranked From Milk to Olive Oil

Costco's Kirkland Signature private brand is one of the strongest draws to the mega warehouse chain—the private label is easily on par with the big name brands for quality and value. In this Reddit thread with over 700 answers, Costco fans shared their absolute must-have Kirkland Signature items, and Eat This, Not That is ranking them based on which ones got the most positive mentions. Here are the 11 best Costco Kirkland products, ranked from least to most raved about.

Triple Strength Glucosamine/Chondroitin

The Kirkland Signature Glucosamine ($19.99) is a must-have item for Costco shoppers. "I use the Kirkland glucosamine, it's just as effective and same formulation as the name brand," one member said. "also currently take the KS brand. Started with osteobiflex, changed to Nature Made triple flex, cosamin ds once, then finally settling with Kirkland," another commented.

Medium Roast Coffee

Members love the Kirkland Signature Medium Roast Coffee. "Coffee, specifically the breakfast blend," one Redditor said. "Grind it yourself (with the Cuisinart grinder found in a different aisle) and you'll never go back to pre-ground. My brother buys the Aldi pre-ground stuff and while I'm cheap, that stuff makes your break room coffee seem gourmet."

Green Tea

The Kirkland Signature Green Tea Bags ($13.49) come in at number 9. "I'm no expert, but have always loved the Kirkland organic green tea," one shopper says. "It's Sencha and matcha and has a deliciously smooth flavor profile. It unfortunately comes in plastic bags but brews cold or hot."

Organic Unsweetened Almond Milk

The Kirkland Signature Organic Almond Milk ($9.99) is a big hit with shoppers. "This is my very favorite almond milk, and I have tried a lot of them," one member commented. "Great product and easy to keep for a long time!" one shopper wrote in the reviews.

Toilet Paper

Costco shoppers say the toilet paper is fantastic value for money. "Every home staple, laundry detergent, trash bags, paper towels and toilet paper… Buying these in bulk and having such great quality just makes sense!" one Redditor said. "Surprised no one is putting toilet paper on the list. Probably the best deal by far when compared to regular stores," another said.

Walnuts and Mixed Nuts

The Kirkland Signature Walnut Halves ($13.69) are a big hit with savvy customers, who love the quality and taste, but Kirkland brand nuts in general are popular across the board. "I love the box of 6 bags of organic cooked chestnuts. Good for recipes and to just eat from the bag (I'm a New Yorker who grew up buying small bags of cooked chestnuts on the streets of NYC)," one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chocolate-Covered Almonds

Costco shoppers go wild for the Kirkland Signature Almonds in Milk Chocolate ($22.99), which are mentioned again and again through the entire thread. "I was looking for someone to mention the chocolate covered almonds!" one shopper said.

Paper Towels

The Kirkland Signature Paper Towels ($23.99) are a steal, shoppers say. No discussion of favorite Kirkland items seems to be complete without the famous paper towels. "Paper towels – always and forever," one Redditor commented. "I like the paper towels lol," another said. "Toilet paper and paper towels 💯," a third commented.

Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap

The Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap ($14.99) is a must-have kitchen item, members say. "Kirkland Stretch Wrap, hands down the easiest to handle and strong to boot," one shopper said. "I bought a new roll after about 12 years. It's so good," another agreed. "It has a little slider that does the cutting for you. This is the why their plastic wraps are one of my favorite things they sell," a third commented.

Tall Kitchen Trash Bags

Costco's Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bags ($20.99) are second-to-none in terms of quality and value. " A box lasts forever, I've never had a bag bust and they've helped me move about a million times!" one Redditor raved.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($26.99) fully deserves all accolades from Costco members. "Agreed, particularly the single origin ones that come in the glass bottles!" one Redditor said. "Oh yeah, the quality is superb and I'm just a bit more hopeful that it's not adulterated counterfeit like so many other seemingly reputable brands are," another agreed.