7 Best Costco OTC Meds To Stock Up On This Month

Costco’s pricing for both prescription and over-the-counter drugs is extremely competitive—shoppers are often shocked by how much cheaper it is to get medication from the warehouse chain compared to regular grocery stores and pharmacies. From allergy meds to cold and flu drugs, antibiotics to pain relief, Costco offers some of the best prices you can get for everyday, staple items to always keep on hand in case of an emergency. Here are seven of the best Costco OTC meds members advise stocking up on right now.

Pataday Extra Strength Once Daily Antihistamine Eye Drops

The Pataday Extra Strength Once Daily Antihistamine Eye Drops ($37.99) are extremely effective, members say. “My Costco started carrying Pataday eye drops last year,” one Redditor shared. “Trying them out I made several discoveries: My allergy symptoms appear mostly in my nose but eye irritation was a major cause. I was able to reduce all other allergy meds. It feels like a kind of varnish for the eyeball so seems to block more than just pollen. The bottles are tiny but one drop protects all day.”

Afrin No Drip Severe Congestion 12 Hour Nasal Pump Mist

Afrin No Drip Severe Congestion 12 Hour Nasal Pump Mist ($19.99) is highly rated by Costco shoppers. “Both Covid and Flu A made me have such intense sinus pressure all I could do was lie in the dark and cry as gently as I could manage. Afrin turned it off so I could function. I couldn’t imagine also being in a survival situation with that level of pain – it felt like my skull was ripping apart,” one member shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Extra Strength Acetaminophen

Kirkland Signature Extra Strength Acetaminophen is just $9.99 for 1000 caplets (it’s the Costco equivalent of Tylenol Extra Strength). “This is the best bargain for Acetaminophen anywhere!!!!! Costco excels again,” one shopper said. “Absolutely the best price from a seller you can trust. No name OTC products can be risky. I trust Costco and Kirkland,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Daily Multi

Kirkland Signature Daily Multi is $19.99 for 500 tablets and an excellent alternative to the big name brands. “Their generic version of Centrum vitamins is cheap compared to most places & except for color are identical to Centrum according to the labels,” one shopper said. “And they last a while (They also have gummy vitamins which are cheaper but they don’t last as long). A great way to supplement anything you might be missing from your diet when living off beans & rice, or if you just need a touch of extra iron like I do during certain times of the month.”

Kirkland Signature Mucus DM Maximum Strength

Kirkland Signature Mucus DM Maximum Strength ($19.99) is another must-have medication. “We keep stocked up on mucinex (generic usually) because I have a lung condition that makes it so every cold or illness I get settles in my chest. The mucinex really helps with that. I used to have a prescription for it before it became OTC. It is super helpful,” one member said.

Kirkland Signature Aller-Tec

Costco members rave about the price and efficacy of the Kirkland Signature Aller-Tec ($14.49). “Works just like Zyrtec at a fraction of the price. This is where Costco shines,” one shopper said. “My husband and I take this daily spring-fall. It is great at keeping our allergies in check for a fraction of the cost of the other brands. We love that we only need to order it once per year, too,” another commented.

Neosporin Antibiotic Ointment

Costco offers the Neosporin + Max Strength Pain Relief Dual Action Topical Antibiotic Ointment for $19.99. “I have always used Neosporin and it works well at protecting and healing wounds. I like that this comes with three tubes,” one member said. “We use a lot of Neosporin for a variety of reasons, so it’s good to have one in the kitchen, bathroom and wherever. So this order fulfills that. The price was good and the delivery excellent,” another commented.