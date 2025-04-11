Whenever you enter a Costco store, you are guaranteed good deals on everything from milk and eggs to big-screen televisions and diamond jewelry. However, occasionally you can find seriously next-level bargains hidden on the store's shelves. Costco shoppers love sharing some of the best deals they have scored. Here are 7 Costco deals that shoppers say feel like a total jackpot.

Sony 55" TV

Costco always has great deals on big-screen, name-brand televisions. But one Redditor scored huge on a Sony 55" TV Closeout Deal. "Great deal for $399. Was $650 at one time. A few left in North Plainfield NJ," they wrote. "For a 55 inch TV with 4k resolution? Pretty good deal. Nice find," agreed another shopper.

Greeting Cards

Costco greeting cards are regularly shared on social media as a must-buy. "To whoever posted about these cards, THANK YOU. 40 cards for $18 (in store) — WHAT AN AMAZING DEAL! Incredible quality with each card looking like a Papyrus card. CVS won't be getting my money anymore. $6 for one birthday card adds up when buying for multiple friends/family members," one shopper wrote. "I'm addicted to these. I buy them every year. Don't know enough people to hand them out and have a lot. Still love them though," another shopper says.

Ruggable Rugs

I was personally shocked when I saw Ruggable at Costco for half the price of the website, and so was everyone else. "Never seen a ruggable at Costco. $300 for an 8×10 which seem to run over $600 on ruggable's website. Great deal if you're not too picky on pattern!" another shopper agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Bean Paste

Costco is a secret source for Nielsen-Massey vanilla extract and paste, preferred by chefs and foodies. "Last December, I saw the Nielsen-Massey brand of vanilla bean paste appear at my local Costco in Chicago. I previously bought a 4 fl oz jar from Whole Foods for $30 and while it is crazy expensive, it is sooo much better than the Kirkland vanilla extract. I foolishly decided not to buy it, thinking I could just get it next time. Every time I went for the following 3 months, I could not find the damn brand. Until this past weekend, my husband came across it while looking for the oatmeal. I have it at last!! Even better, the in-store price was $19.99 for an additional 2 fl oz compared to the online listing!! Bakers, rejoice!" writes a shopper. "I have 2 jars of it lol. I was afraid it would go away so I grabbed an extra even though I'm not even half way through the first," another says

Dumbbells

Dumbbells can be expensive unless you score a deal at Costco. "Deal of a lifetime? Paid $150 for a set of dumbells," the OP wrote. "I saw these on sale once during COVID for $200 and have been punching myself ever since for not pulling the trigger. Went to my warehouse today and saw 2 sets of these left at $150, so finally got me a set," they added. "Congrats! I got them as well and they are legit," another wrote.

Wagyu Steak

If only the finest meat will do, head over to Costco for a steal on wagyu steak. "Deal: Japanese A5 for $40/lb. Just scooped one of these boiz up at Woodland Hills location. Lowest I've seen the sale is $30/lb with the standard price being $60/lb. $40/lb aint to bad considering it's Japanese a5. I know wagyu isn't for everyone but if you like it this is a deal IMO," wrote an OP. "Man I never have any good meat deals at my warehouse, Nice find OP!" added a Redditor.

Brew Dr. Kombucha

Looking for a probiotic boost? Costco Deals shared that Brew Dr. Organic Raw Kombucha is $4 off, bringing the price down to $7.99 for a six-pack of 14-ounce bottles of three flavors: Clear Mind, Superberry, and Island Mango.