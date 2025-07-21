11 Best Costco Products in Short Supply Right Now

Costco has great deals and sales year-round on a wide variety of items, but even regular pricing is very competitive for everything from couches to khaki pants. Some of the sales are focused on items that are not only popular but limited, from beautiful cups and cookware sets to full sets of weights. If you want to know which special items are moving fast, the Costco website helpfully lists which of its inventory is going, going, gone. Here are 11 Costco products you’ll have to move fast to grab before they’re gone.

Nature’s Truth Magnesium Blend

Nature’s Truth Magnesium Blend ($17.97) is a fan-favorite Costco product effective for helping with sleep and cramps. “I tried this magnesium blend to ease my menopause symptoms. Once I fall asleep, I stay sleep. I’m well rested and not groggy when I wake. Costco PLEASE continue to carry this product!” one shopper said.

OPTI-FREE PureMoist Multi-Purpose Solution

The OPTI-FREE PureMoist Multi-Purpose Solution ($23.97) is another highly-rated Costco item at fantastic value for money. “Was pleasantly surprised when I received this product and realized there’s almost 1 more bottle of solution for 1/3 of the cost as the local big box store,” one shopper commented.

Fortessa Jupiter 13oz Tumbler

The Fortessa Jupiter 13oz Tumblers ($19.97 for eight) are sturdy and beautiful, shoppers say. “I bought the clear colour- they are STUNNING. The glasses are sturdy, perfect size for your hand, durable and dishwasher safe. They make a drink look so nice and chilled!” one member raved.

Cuisinart Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Skillet Set

Costco has the Cuisinart Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel 5-piece Skillet Set for just $39.97. “Bought these and the trick is you gotta learn how to heat it up enough before putting oil in them,” one shopper advised. “At the end I use a steel dish scrubber to wash and they don’t get damaged because it’s stainless steel. I’ve had them for almost a year now. I like cooking my eggs with ghee. They never stick. Bring this set back please!! Would buy more.”

PrepWorks Multi-Function Silicone Lids

The PrepWorks Multi-Function Silicone Lids ($14.97) are convenient and great value, shoppers say. “These are AWESOME! I bought 5 sets for all my sisters! They seal great, they stick to the counter great! Hot dishes work great on this!” one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pandex 5-piece Beaded Melamine Serveware Set

The heavyweight Pandex 5-piece Beaded Melamine Serveware Set is a steal at just $14.97. Each set contains one tray, one oval bowl, three smaller bowls, and three covers for the bowls. “The 100% melamine construction is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, though not suitable for microwave or oven use,” Costco says.

ZWILLING 13-piece Essential BBQ Tool Set

The ZWILLING 13-piece Essential BBQ Tool Set ($154.97) is on a special event sale which ends on August 10. “Every tool in this bundle reflects best-in-class (I’d say cutting edge, but that’s too obvious a pun…) design, engineering and manufacturing; and this bundle usually sells for $250–What a Great Deal!” one shopper said.

ZWILLING Wine Essential 5-piece Set

Also a special event sale, the ZWILLING Wine Essential 5-piece Set is just $99.97 until August 10 and a “great buy”, shoppers say. Each set contains one Enfinigy Rechargeable Electric Wine Opener, one Stainless Steel Wine Cooler, two Zwilling Sorrento 12oz Double Wall Wine Glasses, and one All-In-One Decanter/Aerator/Pourer/Stopper.

Centr 300 lb. Rubber Olympic Weight Set

The Centr 300 lb. Rubber Olympic Weight Set ($499.97) comes with a 1-year Centr app subscription. “This barbell and weight kit is easy to manoeuvre and set on the rig easily. Weights are a nice solid material,” one Costco shopper said.

Samsung 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 31 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker is part of Costco’s spend and save program. “The shelves are so tall that I can easily stack containers two to three together saving lots of organizing time. The door shelf is tall and deep for my cold brew container as well as a ketchup bottle behind. The app is useful too. I get reminders when the doors are left open over a minute,” one shopper said.

ProForm Pro 9000 Smart Treadmill

The ProForm Pro 9000 Smart Treadmill is available online only at Costco, and shoppers say it’s an ideal in-home machine. “The iFIT program has been the best,” one shopper said. “I would always get bored with the treadmills at the gym as I can’t stay focused on a tv show while running and I go crazy watching the states. The iFIT workouts make time fly by and really motivate you to keep going. Overall this is an awesome treadmill for the price!”