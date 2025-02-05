7 Costco Products That Shoppers Call the Store's Best-Kept Secrets

Certain Costco items have rightfully earned iconic status—the rotisserie chicken, baby wipes, Kirkland Signature alcohol, and of course that insane $1.50 food court hot dog and soda combo, are just a few cult products shoppers rave about. But what about the unsung heroes? Costco members, especially those who have shopped there for years, know there are certain items that aren't exactly exciting but offer excellent quality at tremendous value for money, often giving the big name brands a run for their money. Here are 7 underrated Costco products everyone should know about.

100% Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil ($25.99 for two liters) is a big hit with members. Good quality olive oil is expensive, but somehow Costco hit it out of the park with this EVOO that seems too good to be true, but really isn't. "Most olive oil is saturated with cheap seed oils. If you taste Kirkland oil and let it hit the back of your throat, it will burn, as real olive does.this is a sign that Kirkland is the real deal," one customer wrote in the reviews.

Kirkland Plastic Wrap

Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap ($19.99) is an underground hit with savvy shoppers. "We love this wrap!" one customer wrote in the reviews. "We have been using it for years… We've been getting this Pro version from Costco.com for the past few years. When we open it up, we write the date on the side because they last so long it's impossible to remember. We got a new roll this past Aug. which replaced our previous roll which lasted for 26 months (!), and we use a lot of it both microwaving and for storing. The evidence is in…this stuff rocks."

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels ($23.99) are constantly compared to big-name brands, with shoppers raving about the quality and value for money. "I recently switched from Bounty to Kirkland," one Redditor said. "Kirkland is thinner but seems just as absorbent. The Kirkland rolls are smaller but seem to last longer, and they fit better on the holder." Another agreed, saying, "I love the Costco paper towels. One towel is usually all I need for most things I reach for it for, while with other brands, I need 3 or 4, sometimes even more. The Kirkland paper towels are worth my membership to me haha."

Costco Contact Lenses

Costco's contact lenses and prescription glasses are an incredible deal, members say. "I'd consider this a staple if you use them: Contact Lenses. I just ordered from Costco for the first time this year and they were significantly cheaper (almost $100) than my eye doctor or 1800 contacts. I can't believe I didn't do it sooner," one Redditor said. "I was SHOCKED at how cheap my contacts were!" another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Baby Formula

Kirkland's Signature ProCare with Dual HMO's, Non-GMO Infant Formula ($63.99 for two 42 ounce packs) is one of the best items the store sells, according to customers. "It's fantastic. In fact, my daughter did better on it than Similac – she spits up more with the Similac," one customer said on Reddit. "It tastes better than Similac IMO – if you make a bottle ahead of time with Similac it seems to smell/taste off, but not so with Kirkland. They can also be used interchangeably, but the Kirkland is literally half the price."

Kirkland Eggs

Costco members are impressed with the quality and price of the Kirkland eggs (price varies, especially as bird flu spreads). "I think this is the one item that's extremely cheaper than most supermarkets. $2.25 roughly compared to $4-6 elsewhere. Occasionally Safeway has eggs slightly cheaper when it's on sale, but you have a limit of one with coupon," one Redditor said.

Jongga Kimchi Sliced Napa Cabbage

Costco shoppers love the Jongga Kimchi Sliced Napa Cabbage ($14.29 for 88.1 ounces). "Korean here. Yes, it is the one of the best kimchi maker, I would say its best one. My Korean mom always don't like it 🥴, well she lived in Korea for 50 years, so makes sense. (Makes sure she doesn't like most of Korean restaurants haha). But I think it's pretty decent," one Redditor commented.