6 Best Cottage Cheese Brands, According to Shoppers

These cottage cheese brands stand out for flavor, texture, and protein, according to shoppers.

Cottage cheese is making a very welcome comeback—this versatile, delicious dairy food is packed with protein and makes a quick and easy breakfast or snack. Whether enjoyed with fruit, blended into smoothies and scrambles, there are so many ways to incorporate cottage cheese into your meal rotation. There are so many brands to choose from, but which is the best? Here are six of the most delicious cottage cheese brands, according to shoppers.

Good Culture

Good Culture Whole Milk Cottage Cheese contains 14 g of protein per serving with zero additives or added sugar. “Don’t sleep on it! So good with great macros! High protein & amazing tasting. Current obsession is mixing this with yogurt, topping with berries, honey and chia seeds! Thank me later!” one Target shopper said.

Breakstone’s

Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese contains 12 g of protein per serving and 100 calories per small single portion size container. “I love this cottage cheese, pretty low-fat value and it’s so good. I will add fruit to it or some nuts. Perfect afternoon snack without the guilt!” one Walmart customer shared.

Nancy’s

Nancy’s Organic Probiotic Whole Milk Cottage Cheese is another excellent option, with 14g of protein per serving and a clean ingredients list. “I’ve tried a lot of cottage cheese over the years, but Nancy’s Organic Probiotic Whole Milk Cottage Cheese truly stands out. Right from the first spoonful, you can taste the difference. It’s incredibly creamy and smooth, without being too heavy or overly rich. The texture is perfect—not too runny, not too chunky—just what you’d want from a high-quality cottage cheese,” one fan said.

Kalona SuperNatural

Kalona SuperNatural Organic Whole Milk Cottage Cheese is fantastic, with 14 g of protein per serving and a small, clean list of top-quality ingredients. “I believe I am a cottage cheese expert, with this said this has to be the best cottage cheese I have ever had! The taste and texture are superb!” one customer wrote in the reviews.

Lifeway

Lifeway Farmer Cheese contains just pasteurized Grade A 2% reduced fat milk, live and active cultures, and 15 g of protein per serving. "I find this to be a cross between ricotta and cottage cheese. I appreciate that it's sugar and salt free. I mostly eat it right out of the container. Occasionally, I mix in fruit, vegetables, preserves, or a pinch of Celtic salt. I've never cooked or baked with it," one shopper said.

Daisy

Daisy 4% Cottage Cheese is a fan-favorite brand for good reason. “I love the taste and texture of this Cottage Cheese. I was buying a more expensive brand which happened to be out. But, once I tried Daisy, it’s all I want to buy (unless its out, then I have to buy the more expensive brand),” one Sprouts shopper said.