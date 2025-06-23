Cottage Cheese & 4 Foods That Burn Fat After 45 In Your Sleep

Struggling with menopausal weight gain? It’s common and while it seems challenging at times to lose, it isn’t impossible. There are ways to ditch the unwanted weight, including this late night hack.

It’s widely believed that it’s bad to snack before bedtime because it can pack on the pounds. If you load up on chips, fast-food or ultra-processed junk, then yeah. It’s likely you’ll gain weight because it takes time to burn off the calories.

But certain foods can actually be beneficial to consume before calling it a night. It sounds too good to be true, but according to experts, there are foods that can help melt fat and build muscle while you sleep.

As women age it can be harder to lose weight because hormones shift, estrogen levels drop, but eating the right snacks before bed can aid in weight management.

Here are five foods Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, Charleston-based registered dietitian nutritionist recommends eating before bedtime and why.

Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is a delicious way to get in your daily protein without compromising on flavor or variety.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Manaker, “Cottage cheese is a fantastic bedtime snack loaded with casein protein, a slow-digesting protein that keeps your muscles fueled with nutrients while you sleep.”

She explains, “For women over 40, this is especially important since muscle mass tends to naturally decrease with age. The casein in cottage cheese helps repair and grow muscle tissue overnight, ensuring you’re not losing precious strength.”

Almonds

It’s well known that almonds provide a slew of health benefits such as improving blood sugar, boosting gut health and helping with weight loss goals.

“Almonds are a great source of healthy fats, fiber, and magnesium, all of which can contribute to fat loss and muscle recovery,” says Manaker. “Magnesium, in particular, helps relax your body and improve sleep quality, which is crucial for anyone looking to optimize fat-burning and muscle growth.”

5 Core Exercises To Flatten Your Lower Belly

Turkey Slices

Turkey slices are low in calories and are an ideal snack to eat at night, according to Manaker.

“Lean turkey provides high-quality protein and tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes better sleep by aiding the production of melatonin,” she says. “This combination helps your body recover and repair itself overnight.”

Manaker explains, “Turkey is a particularly good choice for women over 40 because it’s low in fat but rich in nutrients necessary to maintain lean muscle mass. A few turkey slices with some veggies make for a balanced, muscle-friendly nighttime snack.”

Warm Milk

A glass of warm milk does more than just comfort you before bed.

“It’s packed with casein protein, which slowly digests overnight to fuel muscle repair and growth,” says Manaker. “Additionally, milk contains tryptophan, which can help you relax and fall asleep more easily. For women over 40, milk offers a double bonus of protein for muscles and calcium to support bone health.”

5 Best Ab Workouts for Women After 50

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are packed with healthy fats and vitamins that make the tiny seed a powerful nutritional punch.

“Pumpkin seeds are loaded with zinc, which helps your body repair muscles and supports immunity,” Manaker explains. “They are also an excellent source of protein, helping to build and maintain muscle mass overnight. Additionally, the natural tryptophan in pumpkin seeds can help improve sleep quality.”