5 Best Orders at Culver’s, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best Culver’s menu orders, from ButterBurgers to frozen custard.

Culver’s started as a single family-owned restaurant in Wisconsin and has grown into one of America’s fastest-growing fast-food chains, thanks to its fresh ingredients, friendly service and signature ButterBurgers.”From its famous ButterBurgers to rich frozen custard and Wisconsin-inspired specialties, the chain delivers comfort food that feels fresh, satisfying, and genuinely homemade,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. While the entire menu is crave-worthy, Chef Dennis says a few standout items are noteworthy. Here are his top five picks.

Culver’s Deluxe

For a classic ButterBurger experience, the Culver’s Deluxe delivers fresh toppings and balanced flavor in every bite. “The Culver’s Deluxe is everything a great fast-food burger should be, featuring a fresh ButterBurger patty topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, pickles, onions, and a lightly buttered bun,” says Chef Dennis. “Fans love how the fresh toppings balance the rich, beefy flavor, creating a burger that tastes a step above typical drive-thru fare.”

Spicy Crispy Chicken

If you’re in the mood for chicken, the Spicy Crispy Chicken offers a crunchy bite with a flavorful kick. “Culver’s Spicy Crispy Chicken delivers a satisfying crunch with just the right amount of heat, making it a favorite among chicken sandwich lovers,” Chef Dennis says. “The juicy chicken breast and simple toppings let the seasoning shine without overwhelming the sandwich.”

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

No trip to Culver’s feels complete without an order of its signature Wisconsin Cheese Curds. “Few menu items are as closely associated with Culver’s as their Wisconsin Cheese Curds, made with real Wisconsin cheddar and fried until golden brown,” Chef Dennis explains. “Guests love the combination of crispy coating and warm, melty cheese that captures the flavor of a classic Midwest favorite.”

George’s Chili Supreme

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For a hearty comfort-food option, George’s Chili Supreme is a satisfying choice packed with classic toppings. According to Chef Dennis, “George’s Chili Supreme is a hearty, comforting bowl loaded with savory chili and topped with shredded cheese, onions, and sour cream.” He says, “It’s a favorite for diners looking for something filling and flavorful, especially during cooler months.”

Concrete Mixer

To finish your meal on a sweet note, the Concrete Mixer offers a customizable frozen custard treat with countless mix-in combinations. “The Concrete Mixer has earned a loyal following thanks to Culver’s rich, creamy frozen custard blended with endless mix-in possibilities,” says Chef Dennis. “Whether you choose candy, fruit, cookies, or sauces, every order feels like a personalized dessert experience.”