5 Best Cuts of Beef for Grilling, According to Butchers

Butchers share the best beef cuts for grilling, from ribeye to T-bone.

When it comes to grilling beef, choosing the right cut is just as important as how you season or cook it. While personal preference always plays a role, butchers know which cuts consistently deliver the best combination of tenderness, marbling, and rich flavor over high heat. Whether you’re planning a backyard barbecue or a weeknight cookout, these are the top cuts of beef butchers Eat This, Not That! spoke to recommend on the grill.

Ribeye

Ribeye is the ideal combination of intense beef flavor, exceptional tenderness and unmatched juiciness, which is why it’s the No. 1 pick for butchers. “It’s based on personal preference, but as Butchers, our ‘go to’ steak is the Ribeye, preferably the Bone In Ribeye,” says Jim Tindal, CEO of New York Butcher Shoppe. It’s highly marbled, tender cut, and has a fantastic flavor. The bone in version provides an additional great taste.” Butchers agree that ribeye consistently tops the list for one key reason: its balance of flavor and marbling. “Ribeye is the obvious one, but for good reason,” says Jorge Thomas, founder of Swaledale Butchers. “The marbling keeps it juicy and gives you that richness people want from grilled beef.”

Skirt Steak

If you’re looking for bold flavor and a steak that cooks in just minutes, skirt steak is hard to beat. This thin, well-marbled cut develops a delicious char over high heat and is especially tender when sliced against the grain. “It’s one of my favorite cuts for the grill,” says Thomas. “It has a big flavor, fierce heat, quick cooking, and then slices it across the grain. Don’t mess about with it.”

Flat Iron

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Flat iron is one of the best values at the butcher counter. It’s naturally tender, cooks evenly, and delivers steakhouse-quality flavor without the premium price tag. Thomas says, “It’s tender, even in shape and great value.” He adds, “Keep it medium-rare, rest it properly, then slice across the grain.”

Sirloin

Sirloin strikes a balance between flavor, tenderness, and affordability. While it’s leaner than Ribeye, a well-cut, well-thickened sirloin grills beautifully and makes an excellent everyday steak. “Sirloin is a proper all-rounder,” says Thomas. It has “Good flavor, not as rich as ribeye, and easy to cook well if it has some thickness. Thin sirloin is hard work.”

T-Bone

For a classic steakhouse experience on the grill, it’s hard to beat a T-bone. Combining two prized cuts in one steak, it offers the rich flavor of sirloin alongside the tenderness of filet. “A T-bone just feels right on a barbecue,” says Thomas. “Sirloin on one side, fillet on the other, and the bone helps protect the meat from the heat.”