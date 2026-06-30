5 Best Frozen Fish Fillets, According to Shoppers

Stock up on these high-quality, convenient grocery brands for quick dinners.

Frozen fish is a must-have item in my freezer—at this point I don’t even look at the fish counter because it’s always fish that has previously been frozen. Keeping frozen cod and salmon on hand is perfect for throwing together quick, delicious dinners using top-quality fish that has been frozen at optimum freshness. Paired with sides like salad or potatoes and you can have a healthy, delicious meal on the table within half an hour: Here are five of the best frozen brands according to shoppers.

Sprouts Wild Caught Sockeye Salmon

Sprouts Wild Caught Sockeye Salmon contains just fish and nothing else. “This salmon is the REAL deal. It is every bit as good as the salmon I was shipping in from a company that specializes in Alaskan fish,” one shopper said.

Great Value Frozen Tilapia

Great Value Frozen Tilapia Fillets are individually vacuum-sealed for optimum freshness. “Love that these fillets have no bones and they come in different size bags. They are thin but that’s how I like them. Great for grilling,” one Walmart shopper said.

Marketside Frozen Wild Caught Mahi-Mahi Fillets

Marketside Frozen Wild Caught Mahi-Mahi Fillets are ideal for a quick delicious dinner. “Very meaty and thick texture, nice flavor when browned in butter,” one fan said. “I added bacon to crumble over it. Super delish. Easy to thaw and use.”

Good & Gather Alaska Keta Salmon Skinless Fillets

Good & Gather Alaska Keta Salmon Skinless Fillets are great quality, fans say. “This is the best frozen Alaskan salmon. No additives. The taste, the texture is really good,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sprouts Wild Caught Frozen Ahi Tuna Steaks

Sprouts Wild Caught Frozen Ahi Tuna Steaks are not just excellent quality, but shoppers can take advantage of a buy one, get 50% off deal right now. “Love these!! I make grilled tuna BLTs with them. Perfect size!! Amazing taste,” one shopper raved.