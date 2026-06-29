5 Best Frozen Chicken Pot Pies, According to Shoppers

Discover the top-rated freezer classics that customers say deliver the best flaky crust and savory flavor.

There is nothing like a piping-hot chicken pot pie on a cold day (or any type of day really). This comfort food classic is simple yet packed with flavor: Creamy, savory rich chicken and vegetables in gravy covered with a buttery flakey crust. This delicious pie can be time-consuming to make, which is where frozen options come in handy with shoppers raving about the taste, texture. If you’re looking to restock the freezer, here are five of the best frozen chicken pot pies according to shoppers.

Blake’s Chicken Pot Pie

Blake’s Chicken Pot Pie is highly-rated by Sprouts shoppers who love the nostalgic charm of this frozen item. “These are now my guilty pleasure comfort food when I don’t want to cook dinner,” one said. “They are much improved from what I remember as a kiddo.”

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie is a delicious option with no preservatives and no artificial flavors or colors. “BIG chunks of chicken, lots of carrots and peas and the gravy is worth sopping up,” one shopper said. “One hour in the oven and you have a wonderful meal.”

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bettergoods Homestyle Chicken Pot Pie

The bettergoods Homestyle Chicken Pot Pie is great quality, shoppers say. “This pot pie doesn’t disappoint; it’s very flavorful, loaded with chicken and vegetables and the crust is flaky and buttery!” one Walmart customer said.

Trader Joe’s Handheld Chicken Pot Pies

Trader Joe’s Handheld Chicken Pot Pies are a hit with shoppers who appreciate a new spin on an old favorite. “I really love them,” one fan said. “I feel like the crust is buttery and flaky. The filling has plenty of chicken and delicious veggies you expect in a pot pie. It’s definitely light on the sauce, but I wouldn’t call it dry.”

Banquet Chicken Pot Pie

Shoppers say the Banquet Chicken Pot Pie is delicious and great value for money. “These little pot pies are still delightful. On a tight budget and in a hurry? Try them with a small salad and a side of vegetables, Just what my mom served up in the ’50’s. Puts a smile on my face every time,” one fan said.