These frozen cheese ravioli brands come closest to homemade flavor.

Cheese ravioli is a total crowd-pleaser. Pretty basic but also incredibly delicious, the pasta pillows filled with creamy cheese and usually served with marinara are an Italian staple. You are going to find the best frozen cheese ravioli at your local Italian deli, usually freshly made in-house and frozen on the spot. However, if you can’t make it to a mom-and-pops shop, there are some delicious options in the freezer section of your local grocery store. Here are the 5 best frozen cheese ravioli, according to shoppers.

Celentano

Celentano Mini Cheese Ravioli, like the regular size, are one of the most beloved. “As an adult, I love the mini size, but they’re also wonderful for young children that are visiting! Celanto makes a great product that I rely on and count on!” a shopper writes. “I Love These Little Guys,” adds another. “Celento products are all of good quality. These are no exception. Plenty of quality cheese. Not too doughy. Good Stuff!” adds another.

Amy’s Frozen Cheese Ravioli with Sauce Bowl

Amy’s Frozen Cheese Ravioli with Sauce Bowl is an easy and delicious bowl-style meal. “Very good quality,” writes a shopper. “Such a delicious frozen dinner!! Sauce is yummy and sweet. Noodles are a great consistency. And the cheese inside is amazing! Super simple instructions for cooking in the microwave.” Another adds that they are “off the chain! Such an easy lunch choice for work and taste is just as you’d imagine!” they write. “Impressed at how tasty this is. Throw in the microwave for 5 mins and it’s ready to go. Felt satisfied after eating,” a third says.

Louisa Four Cheese Toasted Ravioli

Louisa Four Cheese Toasted Ravioli is a great Olive Garden dupe for a frozen cheese ravioli app. “These are an excellent snack or even a full meal! I keep at least 1 box in my freezer at all times. Best way to cook for me is the air cooker. And I just discovered the most EXCELLENT dip! I believe it is Ragu, but there are 2 new sauces out there. Creamy Pesto , which is what I have been using this week, and a garlic version. It is like ranch, just works on dang near everything!!” writes a shopper. “These surprised the heck outta me they have a great restaurant quality and taste to them i prepare them in the air fryer,” another says.

Rao’s Frozen Four Cheese Ravioli w Marinara Sauce

Rao’s Frozen Four Cheese Ravioli w Marinara Sauceis another great meal in a box. “These four cheese ravioli are delicious. It is a good size for the price. I always have leftovers. It contains great ingredients. It is the perfect amount of cheese to sauce ratio,” a shopper writes. “Rao’s meals are the best frozen pastas I have ever had. I eat these like once a week at least,” a second says. “Hands down the best microwaveable meal I’ve ever had, and arguably the best ravioli I’ve ever had. I miss them every day,” another adds.

Contes

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Multiple Reddit feeds are devoted to Contes ravioli. “Contes Ravioli are clearly the best just like Homemade Ther way better than Celetanos not even close The Cheese is packed Delicious Actually Celetanos wouldn’t be 2nd choice PNS ARE GREAT N Tallutos Ther sold on the East Coast only,” a Redditor declares.