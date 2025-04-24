7 Dave's Hot Chicken Items That Are Totally Worth the Hype 

Dave's Hot Chicken has only been around a hot minute compared to other more established chicken chains, but has managed to develop a solid reputation in that time. There's a lot of deserved hype surrounding the brand—people were lining up around the block when the restaurant first launched in Los Angeles in 2017. With more than 290 locations both in the United States and worldwide, Dave's Hot Chicken is clearly a hit. But what are the best items on the menu? Here's what the fans have to say.

Mini Sliders

Dave's Hot Chicken jokes that its "Davezempic" Mini Sliders are perfect for people on GLP-1s to share. The regular sliders are also a big hit with customers. "The sliders are delish," one Redditor said. "To me there's a significant jump in heat from medium (which I barely taste any heat) to hot (on the upper end of my preferred heat level). Gonna try Extra hot soon just to see. The fries and mac & cheese are both great too."

Crinkle-Cut Fries

More than one person raves about the crinkle-cut fries at Dave's. "We absolutely love Dave's hot chicken and come every chance we get," one Redditor said. My whole family loves eating there and the staff has always been more than accommodating. Their chicken and fries are very unique and I love the sliders!!!"

Cauliflower Sliders

Non-meat-eaters are obsessed with the Dave's "Not" Chicken Cauliflower Sliders. "Maybe you have to eat it fresh on the premises for maximum effect? If you haven't tried the cauliflower sandwich, your mind will be blown. It's like when I first tried an Impossible burger. Hard to believe a veggie version of a sandwich could be nearly as good as the real thing," one fan raved.

Reaper Tenders

The Dave's Hot Chicken Tenders with Reaper spice are delicious but not for the faint of heart. "I consider myself an OG spicy boy, not much phases me especially at restaurants and doubly so at a fast food place. I got two, ate one in absolute pain and joy and had to take the other to go as a late-night bad-kid snack," one fan said.

Dave's Chicken Bites

Dave's Chicken Bites are another hit, although some customers wish they came with a drink.

"I was expecting it to be bad, but I was VERY impressed by the one near me. Best fast food chicken I've had in Phoenix. Obviously not the best chicken I've had, but for franchised fast food it was incredibly good," one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Regular Hot Sandwich

You don't need to eat the hottest thing on the menu—even just the regular mild, medium, or hot options are delicious. "This was the best chicken sandwich I had ever experienced and the atmosphere was amazing," one Redditor said. "I got hot last week and it was a very good heat, nothing crazy but definitely noticeable. I might try very hot next time but that may be a bit too hot for me, but simple hot was great," another commented.

Mac & Cheese

The Dave's Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese is another firm fan-favorite. "I enjoy mild. And the mac n cheese," one customer said. "My recommend way of eating it is to put the tender on top of a side of Mac n cheese and cover with Dave's sauce," another suggested.