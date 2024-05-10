 Skip to content

Fast-Growing Chicken Chain Just Announced 7 More Locations

The hot chicken restaurant is showing no signs of slowing down.
By Brianna Ruback
Published on May 10, 2024 | 11:47 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Mura Dominko

Among the restaurant chains that serve Nashville-style hot chicken, one spot that likely comes to mind for many is Dave's Hot Chicken. Known as a fast-growing chicken hotspot, the chain is rapidly expanding across the country.

The chain just announced it has signed a multi-unit agreement to open seven new locations in St. Louis, according to QSR Magazine. Dave's made this deal with entrepreneur Raj Patel, president of The Hari Group, who said the company plans to open these new locations over the next four years.

Dave's Hot Chicken hasn't shared where these new St. Louis restaurants will be located, though The Riverfront Times reported that the first will open sometime this year. The chain currently only has one Missouri location in Kansas City, according to its website.

"I've always believed in leading by example and ensuring that each location is effectively set up operationally to thrive," Patel told QSR Magazine. "Our expansion into Missouri marks another milestone in our ambitious growth trajectory."

dave's hot chicken restaurant
Tada Images / Shutterstock

Additionally, Patel noted that the company is "well on [its] way to achieving the next big goal of expanding to 20 units."

The Hari Group currently operates over 100 franchise locations across multiple chains like McAlister's Deli and Dunkin'.

St. Louis is just one of several regions where Dave's Hot Chicken is popping up. The chain also plans to enter other new areas, such as Rochester, N.Y., and Iowa.

Additionally, Dave's Hot Chicken currently has four "coming soon" locations listed on its website, with the soonest opening being in Cathedral City, Calif. This restaurant will open its doors on May 17. Other upcoming openings will be in Chino Hills, Calif.; Oklahoma City, Okla., and Long Beach, Calif.

The growth of Dave's Hot Chicken has been notable, with the chain expanding from seven restaurants in 2021 to 180 in 2023, according to QSR Magazine. In 2023 alone, the chain opened 79 locations and has more than 900 locations across five countries in its development pipeline. Dave's Hot Chicken currently operates more than 140 restaurants in the United States and Canada.

This isn't the only chicken chain with ambitious growth plans. Wing Snob plans to open more than 100 locations through 2025, while Krispy Krunchy Chicken aims to open a whopping 700 new locations this year.

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is a staff writer at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
