5 Grocery Stores With the Best Deli Fried Chicken, According to Shoppers

These top grocery store delis consistently earn praise from shoppers for their fried chicken.

My fiancé and I will make fried chicken from scratch now and then, so I know just how much work goes into brining, prepping, and cooking the chicken, not to mention the cleanup. Sometimes you just want a few pieces to feed the craving without having to completely destroy the kitchen. These five grocery stores offer delicious deli fried chicken that shoppers say is some of the best.

Freshness Guaranteed Hot and Ready-to-Eat Fried Chicken

The Walmart Hot and Ready-to-Eat Fried Chicken is crispy and fresh, not to mention inexpensive. “Surprisingly very juicy chicken. Tasted good and had a great crunchy skin on the outside,” a reviewer said. “Was a last second purchase because I had walked around so much and skipped lunch I felt faint and this was DELICIOUS! Not greasy, almost tasted baked with a fried crisp! The chicken was cooked greatly! Would recommend for sure,” another said.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken found in many convenient stores is surprisingly some of the best I’ve had, and other shoppers agree. “Stopped by for some chicken tenders. And boy they never disappoint the flavor and the tenderness of the chicken is so good. I normally order a family pack with sides. Great deal,” a reviewer said. “KKC is our favorite and we stop and try each venue that carries it,” another said.

Wegmans Fried Chicken

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I might be a little biased as someone who used to work at Wegmans, but their Wegmans Boneless Buttermilk Fried Chicken is incredibly tasty. “I love this chicken which is juicy and tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. Delicious breading. Great dipped into the Danny’s sauce or as an accompaniment to a salad. Wonderful for a quick meal,” a reviewer said.

Hannaford Fried Chicken

The Hannaford Fried Chicken is another fantastic option that shoppers love. “Perhaps an unpopular opinion(but I’m not a food snob and feel like good food can be found anywhere, even if it’s a chain restaurant or a grocery store), but one of the best place for chicken fingers? Hannafords,” a reviewer said. “If you catch them fresh, they’re very very good. Crunchy, light, REAL chicken(not formed or pressed, ya know?) ….not what you’d expect from a supermarket.”

Market 32 and PriceChopper Hot 8PC Fried Chicken

The Market 32 and PriceChopper Hot Fried Chicken ranks well among shoppers, consistently getting positive feedback about their prepared food section in general, even beyond just the fried chicken. “Ranging from standard packaged food items, to fresh produce, prepackaged meals, fresh sushi, seafood, soups, salads, subs, etc., Market Bistro has it all along with a full service restaurant. Ample parking and courteous service round out their offerings,” a reviewer said.