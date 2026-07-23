I Tried 6 Frozen Mac & Cheeses & One Brand Blew the Rest Away

We tested six popular options to find the ultimate quick weeknight meal.

Whenever I make macaroni and cheese from scratch I use Nagi Maehashi from RecipeTin Eats’ fabulous recipe, but with two kids there isn’t always time for cooking, especially when you’re in and out the door with school, camp, activities, and so on. I rely on frozen foods to get dinner on the table quickly, and mac and cheese is always a hit with children and adults alike. Whether as a side to some hearty protein or a solid dinner in itself, mac and cheese always hits the spot. I was curious to see how some frozen options stacked up against each other, so I bought six different brands, all microwavable, and judged them on taste, texture, quality, and most importantly, if I would buy it again. Not one was terrible, but one was certainly so good I plan to keep it in permanent rotation: Read on to see how they fared, ranked from “just ok” to “hidden gem”.

Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese

Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese bills itself as being made with real cheese, which I’m sure it is, the problem is I couldn’t taste much of it at all. The sauce itself was a little runny too, and had a grainy quality which distracted from the overall taste and texture. The pasta was too soft and overall I wasn’t too impressed with the meal, although the portion was generous enough. I’d probably pass on this one next time.

Counter Frozen Jalapeno Popper Mac & Cheese Bowl

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Counter Frozen Jalapeno Popper Mac & Cheese Bowl looked promising based on the ingredients: Jalapeno! Bacon! Grilled chicken! But… It was a little underwhelming. I was expecting a meal bursting with flavor and seasoned to perfection, but the mac and cheese was just ok. I will say that considering this is a “better for you” macaroni and cheese, the macros (30g of protein per serving) were pretty good.

Michelina’s Macaroni and Cheese

Michelina’s Macaroni and Cheese was a nice little surprise. This is a very basic mac and cheese and it definitely needed some seasoning (it’s always amazing how something loaded with sodium can be bland) but I really liked it. The cheese was nice and rich, the pasta had a nice bite to it, and the kids liked it as is. This is the mac and cheese you pick when you want a decent base to dress up with your own flavors and maybe some added protein.

Amy’s Organic Macaroni & Cheese

Amy’s Organic Macaroni & Cheese was a solid option I would be happy to feed my kids. The pasta was perfectly al dente, the sauce was cheesy and creamy, and the flavor was rich and savory. I prefer my mac and cheese a little more seasoned, so I did add black pepper, but otherwise it was perfect as is. A thoroughly decent and delicious basic mac and cheese.

Beecher’s “World’s Best” Mac and Cheese

Beecher’s “World’s Best” Mac and Cheese deserves its reputation as one of the best frozen meals you can buy. I already use the Flagship cheese for homemade mac and cheese so I knew it would be rich and flavorful, but I was still taken aback at just how rich and flavorful it was. The taste and texture of the sauce made the other mac and cheese options pale in comparison—there’s no artificial taste at all. This is a generous portion of food, easily enough for two to share with a salad.

DEVOUR Buffalo Style Chicken Mac & Cheese

DEVOUR Buffalo Style Chicken Mac & Cheese was something of a revelation. This is one of the most flavorful, delicious macaroni and cheese items I have tried so far and it absolutely belongs in the top spot for several reasons. First, the quality of the cheese sauce was beautifully creamy, with the buffalo flavor lending just enough heat for good flavor without overwhelming the dish. The blue cheese added bright tangy notes, and the chicken pieces were generous with a tender texture. The breading on the chicken wasn’t crisp at all, but that didn’t detract from the meal as a whole. I would definitely get this one again!