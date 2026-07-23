5 Grocery Stores With the Best Deli Subs, According to Shoppers

See which grocery stores customers turn to for the best deli sandwiches.

If you’re craving a sub, sometimes you can easily just grab one at the grocery store after you’re done shopping. These grocery store delis have a fan base behind their deli sandwiches and fresh deli meats. Here are five grocery stores that customers say have delicious sandwiches and subs.

Wegmans

As someone who worked at Wegmans all through high school and college, at times in the sub shop, their subs are extremely popular among customers for parties, tailgating at a football game, or just a quick lunch/dinner when you’re on the go. “I live in NY and it’s Wegmans without question. I’m sure in other regions of the country they’d have competition, but not here,” a reviewer said on Reddit, with many backing the Wegmans suggestion!

Big Y

Big Y has continued to impress shoppers with their sandwich selections. “I love Big Y Subs. They’re huge and very tasty.,” a reviewer said on Reddit. “Why am I just learning about your delicious sandwiches,” TikTokers like @taylorhoffman80 rave. “Why did no one tell me about the Big Y deli sooner,” she asks, after saying “it’s perfect!”

Publix

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Publix, the southern staple, has subs and sandwiches that customers say are absolutely delicious! “I’m in Florida so Publix is the only option,” a reviewer said on Reddit. “Born and raised in Cali, & I’ve lived in a few different states. That being said, the best sub I’ve ever had was from Publix. Not to mention they have great customer service,” another said.

Walmart Italian Hero Sub Sandwich

Say what you want about Walmart, but they honestly impress me at times, especially when it comes to their prepared food section with options like their MKS Italian Hero Sub Sandwich. “I’m very impressed with Marketfresh at Walmart. Their wraps are always fire and these subs are amazing! They’re NEVER soggy, meat is always fresh, at least in my experience,” a reviewer said. “I’ve never [had] a bad item from [the] market side.” In my household, we often get rotisserie chicken, deli meats & cheeses, and sporadically other prepared items like fried chicken from the market Walmart and I agree that the freshness is there!

Sprouts

Sprouts is another grocery store that customers call out, saying that the meat and deli options are fresh, quality products. “If you shop the sales correctly, you can get some awesome deals on produce. Meat, deli, and dairy you can generally break even with King Soopers. I find the meat and deli at Sprouts to be noticeably higher quality than standard supermarket,” a reviewer said.