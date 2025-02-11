This Is the No. 1 Dish to Order at Texas Roadhouse, According to Customers

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular sit-down restaurants in the United States, with 772 locations in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries, according to the steakhouse chain. The casual dining spot has a devoted following amongst guests who can't get enough of the steak (and other meat), sides, and fun atmosphere, all for a very reasonable price. "It's extremely kid friendly, with decent steak, and doesn't cost a week's grocery budget. I can't think of anywhere else locally you can say that about," one fan recently shared on Reddit.

Customers love to share their opinions about what to order at the restaurant, and while there are many very delicious options available, one particular menu item comes up frequently as an absolute must-have—the bone-in ribeye steak. "We just had Texas Roadhouse last night. I ordered a bone-in ribeye, and my son ordered just the ribeye. Bone-in ribeye is definitely the right choice. More flavor. And tearing off the last bit of meat from the bone with your teeth is the best part of the experience. (To be fair, my wife forbid me to do so in the restaurant, so I took it home to perform the ritual)," one customer commented.

"Ribeye is the typical favorite for steak people," one Redditor said. "However, this is a steak that is actually better when cooked a bit more as the high fat content requires a higher temp to 'melt' into the meat. So you can go medium-rare (never rare with this cut), but, even though I am a medium-rare guy, medium ribeyes are fantastic and I have actually started to cook mine right at the end of med-rare and closer to a low medium."

Texas Roadhouse prides itself on making everything from scratch every day and cutting their steaks in-house. "Our steaks are always fresh, never frozen. Each local Texas Roadhouse has a local in-house meat cutter, or butcher, who hand-cuts every steak we serve," the company says. Guests are constantly impressed by the price point for a generous amount of food. "I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip," one Redditor said.

Special mention must be made about the Texas Roadhouse Rolls served with cinnamon honey butter. "I've always heard their rolls to be a winner, but never had them, and I am here to confirm, they are truly special," one customer shared. "The rolls are actually outstanding, and they do a good job of a lot of southern foods like chicken fried steak," another stated. "My partner made a believer out of me. You haven't lived until you've tried the TRH dinner rolls," one Redditor raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ready to hit up your local TRH? Check out their locations right here.