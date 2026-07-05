5 Fast-Food Chains with the Best Breakfast Menu, According to Chefs

Chefs share the fast-food breakfast chains they recommend for quality and flavor.

Breakfast can set the tone for the rest of your day, and when you’re on the go, not every fast-food chain delivers the same quality. From flaky biscuits and hearty breakfast sandwiches to satisfying burritos and fresh coffee, some menus stand out above the rest. To find the best options, Eat This, Not That! asked Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, which fast-food chains she recommends for breakfast.

Chick-fil-A

For a fast-food breakfast that goes beyond the basics, Sullivan says this chain offers quality ingredients and plenty of variety.”Chick-fil-A’s breakfast menu is the one I recommend to people who think fast food breakfast is just eggs and processed cheese,” she says. “The Chicken Biscuit is the anchor — fresh chicken, made-from-scratch biscuit — but the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl and the Greek Yogurt Parfait show a kitchen that actually thought about what breakfast should be. Available until 10:30 a.m., which is the one downside.”

Hardee’s

If a flaky, buttery biscuit is your breakfast priority, this chain is a chef favorite. According to Sullivan, Hardee’s has the best biscuits in fast food and says they are “made from scratch every morning, flaky and buttery in a way that most chains can’t pull off.” She adds, “The Loaded Omelet Biscuit and the Monster Biscuit are the orders. If your breakfast is built around a great biscuit, Hardee’s wins.”

McDonald’s

No list of top fast-food breakfasts would be complete without the chain that helped define the morning sandwich. “The Egg McMuffin is one of the most perfectly engineered fast food items ever created, and I’ll stand by that,” Sullivan says. “Egg, Canadian bacon, American cheese on an English muffin — every component in the right ratio. The availability of all-day breakfast changed the game. McDonald’s breakfast is the benchmark for a reason.”

Waffle House

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When you’re looking for a made-to-order breakfast with classic diner appeal, Waffle House is a longtime favorite that earns Sullivan’s approval. “The waffles are made to order, the eggs are cooked however you want them, the hash browns come in a dozen variations, and the whole thing is served fast by people who have been doing it for years,” she explains. “There’s no pretense, and there’s no bad meal–it’s an American institution.”

First Watch

While many fast-food breakfasts prioritize speed, First Watch has built its reputation on freshness. From seasonal ingredients to scratch-made dishes, it’s a place where breakfast is treated as a real meal—not just a quick stop. “First Watch is the brunch chain that doesn’t feel like a chain,” says Sullivan. “Everything is made fresh daily, the menu changes seasonally, and the breakfast options go well beyond eggs and toast.” She says, “The Quinoa Power Bowl, the house-made granola, the seasonal specials — this is breakfast for people who actually care about what they eat in the morning.”