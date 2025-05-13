7 Best Fast-Food Chicken Tenders Right Now as McDonald's Joins In

McDonald's just released the new chicken McCrispy Strips to public feedback that is… mixed, at best. Chicken tenders with dips are all the rage right now, so it's no surprise McDonald's wanted to get some of that market share—even if it's not quite working out as planned. At least no one can touch them on breakfast sandwiches. In any case if you are craving delicious chicken tenders and want to make sure you won't be disappointed, there are some options to choose from. Here are seven of the best fast-food chicken tenders you can get right now, according to fans.

Dave's Hot Chicken

Dave's Hot Chicken's juicy tenders are a big hit with customers. "Their chicken was actually delicious. It was big and juicy. It was honestly the best chicken tenders I had ever had," one customer said. "Dave's is great. I had one of the reaper and what an incredible flavor, but it took me a while to eat it. I usually get extra hot and a medium when I get two, because I typically feel one pretty spicy one is enough, and it just has such great flavor," another commented.

Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers are consistent and yummy, customers say. "I think RC makes consistently juicy and tasty chicken tenders. I hate overly battered and overly dry chicken tenders which have been the status quo for so long," one shared. "This. I'm not going to say they're the best chicken tenders in the world but they're the only ones I crave on a semi-regular basis," another agreed.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A's Chick-n-Strips always hit the spot for hungry customers. "They're tender while the nuggets are tough. They give you more meat for your money," one said. "They're my favorite," another commented. "Also, I suggest swapping out the grilled chicken that normally comes with the southwestern salad with these instead. Might be a good option for the other salads too, I just happen to always get the southwest one."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

KFC

KFC's Original Recipe chicken tenders are a surprising hit, fans say. "I recently had the KFC chicken tenders for the first time, and they were a lot better than I expected them to be. The consistency, bite, and shape were like Popeyes' chicken tenders but with the flavor of the 11 herbs and spices," one Redditor shared.

Wingstop

Wingstop's Crispy Tenders are impressive, according to customers. "The tenders at Wingstop are very good! They're my go to – garlic parm is fantastic," one fan shared. "Personally I love them," another Redditor said. "They are now EXACTLY like the boneless wings fried wise and I love it."

Arby's

Don't sleep on Arby's Chicken Tenders, fans say. "Arby's tenders are insanely good, especially paired with curly fries. Tragically Iive in the one Arby's-less state," one fan shared. "Wingstop for sure, but I think the Arby's tenders are underrated," another commented.

Huey Magoo's

Huey's Magoo's Chicken Tenders are highly rated by customers. "Huey Magoos! Best chicken tenders out there! Cooked perfect and they're so juicy! Used to be a Cane's man, not anymore," one Redditor shared. "I am a manager there the food is great and I say this as a former manager of CFA," another commented.