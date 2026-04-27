5 Best Wingstop Orders That Are Better Than Standard Wings, According to a Chef

Chefs share top Wingstop orders from wings to sides and dessert.

Wingstop has built a loyal following by focusing on one thing and doing it well: wings with bold, customizable flavors. One of the biggest draws is the lineup of sauces and seasonings. Wingstop offers a wide range of flavors, from garlic parmesan and lemon pepper to spicier options like atomic and mango habanero. That lets customers customize the heat level and flavor profile without changing the core order. “Wingstop is all about bold, unforgettable flavor, with wings that are cooked to crispy perfection and tossed in sauces that range from classic to adventurous,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “It is a go-to spot when you want a big, satisfying taste with just the right balance of heat, seasoning, and indulgence.” To help narrow down the countless choices at Wingstop, here are the top five orders at the chain according to Chef Dennis.

Wing Combo

The wing combo comes in six, eight, 10 or 15 pieces and includes two flavors, a side dip and a drink. “This combo is the ultimate Wingstop experience, letting you mix and match two flavors to satisfy different cravings in one meal,” says Chef Dennis.

Chicken Sandwich

If you want Wingstop’s distinct, bold flavor but a handheld meal that isn’t messy, the chicken sandwich is a great option, Chef Dennis says. “It features a crispy, juicy chicken filet coated in your choice of their signature flavors. Served on a soft bun with simple toppings, it puts the focus on the bold seasoning and makes for a satisfying twist on a classic sandwich.”

Voodoo Fries

Voodoo Fries turn a simple side into a heavily layered, flavor-forward snack that feels closer to a full appetizer. “These fries are loaded with flavor, topped with cheese sauce, ranch, and a sprinkle of Cajun seasoning for a spicy, tangy kick,” Chef Dennis explains. “They are rich, indulgent, and perfect for sharing, though you might not want to.”

Cajun Fried Corn

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The Cajun fried corn adds a mix of heat, garlic, paprika, and savory spices, giving the corn a punchier flavor than traditional buttered corn. “A standout side, the Cajun fried corn is coated in buttery seasoning with a touch of spice that enhances its natural sweetness,” Chef Dennis explains. “It is messy in the best way and packed with flavor, making it a must-order alongside any wing meal.”

Triple Chunk Chocolate Brownie

Dessert might not be the first thing you think of at Wingstop, but the triple chunk chocolate brownie is a must-have, according to Chef Dennis. “Dense, rich, and loaded with chocolate, this brownie is the perfect way to end the meal on a sweet note,” he says. “With its fudgy texture and deep cocoa flavor, it delivers a satisfying finish after all the savory heat.”