5 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Have the Best Hot Pastrami Sandwiches

See which restaurant chains serve the most highly rated pastrami.

Pastrami sandwiches are classic diner and deli staples, beloved by diners for exceptional flavor and texture. This meaty sandwich packed with tender beef and spicy mustard is a favorite for good reason, and diners have their favorite spots where the meat is top-quality and the bread freshly baked to perfection. If you love hot pastrami sandwiches and don’t have access to the excellent delis dotting the East Coast and Chicago, there are several chain restaurants to choose from: Here are five that diners love.

The Hat

West Coast chain The Hat has a Pastrami Dip sandwich diners love. “Anything with pastrami here is 🔥🔥. The pastrami dip is the classic, fully packed pastrami on a roll. Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries, you will get a huge portion. This is a meal by itself,” one fan said.

Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen

Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen has several excellent pastrami options on the menu, including the The Rachel: This sandwich contains a mount of delicious pastrami, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on pressed seeded Rye bread. “Had my favorite pastrami sandwich, mushroom barley soup, and a cold beer to go along with all you can eat pickles and coleslaw, and I’m in deli heaven,” one fan said.

Brent’s Deli

Brent’s Deli has a Hot Pastrami Dip, made with seasoned pastrami on a kaiser roll with a side of au jus. “The pastrami is incredibly tender, perfectly seasoned, and stacked high — juicy, smoky, and just the right balance of lean and fat,” one fan shared. “You can tell it’s been slow-cooked to perfection. The rye bread is fresh and flavorful, with just enough structure to hold up to the mountain of meat without falling apart.”

Jason’s Deli

The Reuben The Great at Jason’s Deli is made with a 1/2-pound of hot corned beef or pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island, marbled rye for the ultimate hot beef sandwich. “Truly a comparison to New York deli sandwiches,” one diner shared. “I had the Pastrami and it was perfect. Nice and tall. Probably three inches including the rye. Perfect sauce.”

Capriotti’s

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Diners at Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop can enjoy the Capastrami Sandwich, a seriously hearty sandwich that contains hot pastrami, melty Swiss cheese, crunchy coleslaw, and zesty Russian dressing. “If you go to this place try the cheesesteak sandwich or the capastrami……..these are the best sandwiches I’ve ever had,” one fan said.