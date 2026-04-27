5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chopped BBQ Beef Sandwiches, Ranked

These popular restaurant chains serve the highest-quality BBQ beef.

Many BBQ chains serve chopped BBQ beef sandwiches, but which ones are the most delicious while offering excellent value for money? Slow-cooked beef topped with your choice of sauces, from BBQ to spicy hot sauce, and perfectly baked bread results in a hearty, delicious meal that will keep you going for hours. So which spots should you add to your list? Here are five chains with excellent BBQ chopped beef sandwiches, ranked from most to least expensive.

Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q

Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q Chopped BBQ Beef Sandwich is $8.99 for a thoroughly delicious option diners love. “Rudy’s in Allen has delicious bbq. We had chopped beef sandwich, potato salad and baked potato with chopped beef – all was outstanding!!” one fan said.

Dickey’s BBQ

The Classic Chopped Beef Brisket Sandwich at Dickey’s BBQ is $9.09 for a hearty, filling meal. “Chopped brisket sandwich was awesome, good smokey melt in your mouth. Got a side of pickles and onions and the regular BBQ sauce and tossed it on and it was killer,” one fan said.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

The Smokie Joe sandwich at Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que is a crowd-pleaser made with chopped smoked beef and pork and barbecue sauce in a bun for $9.79. The Z-Man Sandwich ($12.79) is also wildly popular: Slow-smoked beef brisket, smoked provolone cheese, topped with two crispy onion rings, on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Black’s Barbecue

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Black’s Barbecue diners can feast on the Chopped Beef Brisket Sandwich for $10.99. This delicious sandwich comes on a bun with your choice of BBQ sauce, pickles, and onions. “Nice people. Enjoyed my chopped brisket sandwich. Delicious and a good deal,” one happy customer said.

Mission BBQ

The Chopped Brisket Sandwich at Mission BBQ is a tasty, saucy option with a kick, for $13.19. There is also a Brisket Slider on the kid’s menu for $10.34. “Excellent bbq! Loved the sauces! Great brisket. All the sides and meats were delicious- we tried almost all of them.” one fan shared.