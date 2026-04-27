4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chicken Marsala, According to Chefs

Chefs highlight chain restaurants serving balanced chicken marsala with rich wine sauces.

Chicken Marsala is a beloved classic Italian-American dish that offers the ideal balance of sophistication and comfort. The dish features tender, pan-seared chicken and a rich, savory-sweet sauce made with earthy mushrooms and Marsala wine that’s the star of the entrée. When it’s done right, the sauce is flavorful and coats each bite without overpowering the chicken. While it’s easy to find on menus, not every spot delivers. To find the ones that do, Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer with Droolrecipes.com, shares her top four chains.

Olive Garden

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Olive Garden offers a stuffed chicken Marsala with Italian cheese and sun-dried tomatoes, an elevated version of the popular dish. It’s served with mashed potatoes, and it’s a favorite of Chef Melanie’s. “Olive Garden’s Chicken Marsala is the dish I judge all chain versions against,” she says. “The mushroom and Marsala wine sauce has genuine depth — sweet, slightly acidic, with enough body to coat the chicken without drowning it. The chicken is pounded thin and cooked evenly.” Chef Melanie adds, “My family made a version of this every Sunday, and Olive Garden’s is the closest a chain has ever come.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Marsala sauce hits that sweet spot between savory and slightly sweet, with noticeable depth from the wine and mushrooms without feeling too heavy. “The sauce is reduced properly so the wine flavor has real presence rather than just sweetness, and the mushrooms are sautéed dark enough to add an earthy note that balances the richness,” Chef Melanie explains. “The chicken is tender, and the portion is substantial. This is the version worth driving to.”

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

The Marsala at Carrabba’s Italian Grill delivers a dependable, well-balanced version of Chicken Marsala with a unique twist from the grill. “Carrabba’s Marsala sauce benefits from their kitchen’s commitment to real ingredients,” says Chef Melanie. “The wine reduction is done properly, and the mushrooms are given time to develop flavor instead of being thrown in at the end.” She adds, “The wood-burning grill gives the chicken a slight char underneath the sauce that adds complexity you don’t find at other Italian chains.”

Buca di Beppo

The Marsala at Buca di Beppo leans into a deeply reduced wine sauce that feels bold and slightly sweet, and Chef Melanie is a big fan. “Buca di Beppo’s family-style Chicken Marsala is built for the table, and it works,” she says. “The sauce is generous and stays consistent across the whole portion — the last piece of chicken has as much sauce as the first.” Chef Melanie adds, “The mushrooms are plentiful, and the whole dish has that Sunday dinner quality that Buca di Beppo does better than most chains.”