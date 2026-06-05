5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Seafood Samplers, According to Diners

These popular restaurants offer top-rated platters loaded with fish, shrimp, and more.

Seafood samplers are a great menu choice for several reasons—you get to try a little bit of everything, you can figure out what you do and don’t like, and samplers are perfect for sharing as an appetizer. These platters usually contain fish and shrimp, and depending on the restaurant, oysters, scallops, crab, and more. Pair that with some decent sides and you have an excellent meal: Here are five chains with the best seafood samplers, according to fans.

Ivar’s Acres of Clams

The Fried Northwest Platter at Ivar’s Acres of Clams contains Alaska cod, surf clam strips, jumbo prawns, Cajun salmon, and french fries. “The food was amazing, everything on that platter I had was amazing from the fries to the cod and halibut and the shrimp and clam strips,” one diner said. “Will be coming back again.”

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has a Fisherman’s Platter containing shrimp, scallops, local whitefish, calamari, and onion strings. “Legal Sea Foods in Boston delivers exactly what you would expect from a classic New England seafood spot- fresh, well-prepared fish and shellfish without pretension,” one diner shared.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish has the Big Fish Bert combo where diners can feast on two pieces of U.S. farm-raised catfish, three pieces of fresh Arkansas chicken tenders, 12 hand-breaded fried shrimp, and two traditional cajun boudin balls, all served with two regular sides and hushpuppies. “The food was amazing. The fish was fried to perfection, and the Boudin balls were truly to die for. This will not be our last visit. If I could give it 10 stars, I would,” one fan raved.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s has a Seafood Platter with crab cake, salmon, stuffed shrimp, mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables. “The food was the star of the evening—perfectly prepared, fresh, and full of flavor,” one diner said. “Each dish was a culinary delight that exceeded my expectations. Whether you’re a seafood lover or prefer other options, the menu offers something for everyone, and the quality is second to none.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

The Seafood Platter at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is a hearty option with two fried catfish fillets, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, and stuffed crab. “The food was Grade A delicious across the board,” one fan shared. “The portions here are seriously impressive—we actually shared the seafood platter between three people and still walked away stuffed! To wash it all down, the micheladas were hitting the spot and going down way too easy.”